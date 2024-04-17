PlayStation overlay is coming to PC alongside 'Ghost of Tsushima' port

Sony's upcoming port of Ghost of Tsushima's Director's Cut for PC is going to bring with it a new goody: a PlayStation overlay that gives PC gamers access to their PlayStation account, friends list, trophies, and settings.



Windows players will be able to access the overlay by pressing Shift + F1 on the keyboard, or they can get to it through the in-game menu if they use a controller. To make use of most of the features, you'll need to be signed in with your PlayStation account.

One of the biggest benefits is that trophy hunters who have Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on PS5 already will have cross-platform support for trophies.



"While playing the game, you can earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PlayStation consoles. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles," Julian Huijbregts, a community specialist for port developer Nixxes Software wrote in a blog post. "In addition, the PC version also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store."



For those using a different overlay, (perhaps Steam's, Nvidia's, or even Microsoft's Xbox Game Bar), Sony says that the use of the overlay is optional both for the single-player game and the multiplayer missions in Legends mode.



Nixxes, the company porting Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC, has extensive experience bringing PlayStation games to Windows. Sony bought the company in 2021, and Nixxes has since worked on ports for former PS5 exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.



Huijbregts' blog post also revealed the system requirements. You can play the game on low-end hardware at 720p @ 30 frames per second on Very Low settings, including an Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD RYzen 3 1200, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB of AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 75GB of HDD space (though an SSD is recommended). It ramps all the way up to a Very High preset for 5K at 50 frames per second with a Core i5-11400 or Ryze 5 5600, RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT, 16GB of RAM, and a 75GB SSD.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Preset Very Low Medium High Very High Average performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS / 4K @ 30 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Processor Intel Core i3-7100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i5-11400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GBA / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Memory 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 75 GB HDD space (SSD recommended) 75 GB SSD space 75 GB SSD space 75 GB SSD space OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will work with 21:9 and 32:9 monitors, as well as 48:9 resolutions and triple-monitors. It will also work with DLSS 3, FSR 3, XeSS, as well as Nvidia DLAA and AMD FSR 3 Native AA, assuming you have a compatible GPU.



Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is set to launch on May 16.