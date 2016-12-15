Login | Sign Up
'Fantastic Contraption' And 'Apollo 11 VR' Headed to PSVR

by

It seems that PSVR, Sony’s virtual reality head-mounted display, will be receiving more apps already available for the HTV Vive. VR Education and Radial Games both announced (separately) that their flagship VR applications (Apollo 11 VR and Fantastic Contraption, respectively) will be arriving on PSVR.

Although a specific release date was not offered by either company, both Radial Games and VR Education alluded to a Spring 2017 release. In the case of Apollo 11 VR, VR Education hinted at improvements to the lunar-landing simulation.

“The long awaited new & improved Apollo11 VR PSVR release date is January 2017. Something to look forward to early in the new year,” stated the company Twitter page.

Further down in the thread, the company further explained that these improvements include new animations, and that the PC version will be updated on the same day. The price will also remain unchanged.

Concerning Fantastic Contraption, no improvements or upgrades were announced, but the release of the problem-solving VR puzzle game on PSVR goes to show that PC isn’t the only way to play anymore.

Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

