'Far Cry 5' Lets You Play The Campaign With A Friend

In Far Cry 5, you can call on specific non-playable characters (NPCs) to help you out in tough spots. However, you can also get help from other players. Ubisoft debuted a new trailer as part of Sony’s event at Paris Games Week to show off the feature.

The “Friend for Hire” ability is available after you finish the tutorial. Your ally can drop in or out at any time throughout your journey, and you can work together to finish any campaign mission, side quest, or activity. In combat situations, you can share ammunition and health packs to survive combat encounters. There’s also the option to turn on “friendly fire” if you want to make each firefight even more realistic.







As a team, you’ll both earn money, loot, weapons, and perks as you explore Hope County. However, there are some limitations to gameplay. You can’t stray too far from your companion, but if you do, the system will teleport you near your friend. In addition, the hosting player is the only one who can accept missions and progress through the storyline. The other player will still retain any weapons, perks, and cash earned during gameplay, but they will have to progress through the campaign in their own session.

Far Cry 5: Co-Op Friend For Hire

Co-op play is restricted to those on your friends list, so you don’t have to worry about random players dropping in uninvited. If you want to go through the campaign alone, you can turn off the feature from the settings menu.

The addition of co-op isn’t new to the Far Cry series, but this is the first time that Ubisoft will allow you and a friend to work together in the main story. In Far Cry 4, cooperative gameplay was restricted to open-world content and side missions. You can try it out for yourself next year when Far Cry 5 arrives on February 27, 2018.