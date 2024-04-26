MSI RX 7000-series graphics cards mysteriously disappear — AMD commitment questioned as supply dissolves worldwide

MSI Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card supply has mysteriously dried up worldwide. Hardware Unboxed on X (Twitter) reports that all existing Radeon RX 7000 GPU listings have disappeared in Australia. In the United States, we can confirm this is also the case. With the exception of a single RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio listing, all of MSI's RX 7000 series supply has vanished.

We also dug through some German and Italian retailers and discovered the same thing, save for one or two RX 7900 series Gaming Trio listings. We have contacted MSI and will update the article if we get a response.

Did I miss this story? MSI has been completely removed from AMD's Radeon 7000 series, all existing products have been discontinued and they never released a 7700 XT/7800 XT. This all seems to have happened very quietly.April 26, 2024

(Image credit: PCPartPicker)

We aren't sure what is happening, but it is undeniable that MSI has completely withdrawn from the AMD GPU market with its latest RX 7000 series GPUs. Evidence of MSI's departure has been apparent for a while now, with the company not debuting any of AMD's newer mid-range SKUs like the RX 7800 XT, 7700 XT, and the RX 7900 GRE. AMD has not built any RX 7000 series cards outside of the RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, and RX 7600 8GB — the first three RDNA3 GPUs AMD launched. MSI was also mysteriously absent from AMD's partner list during the debut of the RX 7800 XT/7700 XT.

We can only speculate on what is happening until we get an official answer from MSI. If we had to guess, MSI could very well be pulling out due to insufficient revenue from GPU sales. We have long suspected that board partners (including Nvidia partners) don't profit much from graphics card sales, even though most modern graphics cards are pretty expensive. This necessitates large graphics card production volumes to maintain profitability.

We would not be surprised if this is the sort of problem MSI is dealing with. It's no secret that Nvidia graphics cards outsell AMD graphics cards significantly, and if MSI isn't selling enough AMD cards, it has no choice but to shut down its AMD graphics card production lines.

Again, this is purely speculation. We have no idea what's actually going on behind closed doors. The good news is that MSI is still selling Nvidia graphics cards, so it's not like MSI is dropping out of the GPU game entirely, like EVGA.