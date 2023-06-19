Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse Review: Quiet a Performance

Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse Review: Quiet a Performance
The Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse performs on par with AMD's reference card, with slightly higher temperatures but a significantly better noise profile. It's a better choice overall, as long as you don't mind the larger dimensions.

    As fast as other RX 7900 XT models

    Runs quieter than the reference card

    Least expensive 7900 XT right now

    Higher power draw without increased performance

    Larger form factor won't fit some cases

    No RGB or other extras (could be a positive for some)

Last December, AMD launched the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT. At the time, we noted that the price gap was far too narrow to warrant getting the "lesser" card. Since then, online prices have dropped over $100, with the Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse we're looking at today being one of the prime options. The RX 7900 XT ranks as one of the best graphics cards, and Sapphire looks to improve on the reference card with a larger form factor and better cooling... or at least quieter cooling.

All of the core specs remain unchanged, so you get the same AMD RDNA 3 GPU architecture, with a healthy 20GB of GDDR6 20Gbps memory. That's 67% more VRAM than Nvidia's similarly priced RTX 4070 Ti. Performance, as you might expect, remains largely unchanged. That's true of most third-party graphics cards, since at most you typically get a 3–5 percent factory overclock. In the case of the RX 7900 XT Pulse, it's a 2.1% factory overclock, with a 5.1% increase in TBP (total board power).

Here's the quick overview of the specs table for the Sapphire card along with some competing GPUs.

AMD and Nvidia GPU Specifications
Graphics CardRX 7900 XT SapphireRX 7900 XTRX 7900 XTXRX 6950 XTRTX 4080RTX 4070 TiRTX 4070
ArchitectureNavi 31Navi 31Navi 31Navi 21AD103AD104AD104
Process TechnologyTSMC N5 + N6TSMC N5 + N6TSMC N5 + N6TSMC N7TSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4N
Transistors (Billion)45.6 + 5x 2.0545.6 + 5x 2.0545.6 + 6x 2.0526.845.935.832
Die size (mm^2)300 + 225300 + 225300 + 225519378.6294.5294.5
CUs / SMs84849680766046
GPU Cores (Shaders)5376537661445120972876805888
Tensor / AI Cores168168192N/A304240184
Ray Tracing "Cores"84849680766046
Boost Clock (MHz)2450240025002310250526102475
VRAM Speed (Gbps)2020201822.42121
VRAM (GB)20202416161212
VRAM Bus Width320320384256256192192
L2 / Infinity Cache808096128644836
ROPs1921921921281128064
TMUs336336384320304240184
TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)52.751.661.423.748.740.129.1
TFLOPS FP16 (FP8)105.4103.2122.847.4390 (780)321 (641)233 (466)
Bandwidth (GBps)800800960576717504504
TBP/TGP (watts)331315355335320285200
Launch DateDec 2022Dec 2022Dec 2022May 2022Nov 2022Jan 2023Apr 2023
Launch Price$899$899$999$1,099$1,199$799$599
Online Price779.99779.99979.99629.991107.99789.99584.99

We already noted the only differences in core specs between the Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse and the reference 7900 XT: GPU boost clock and TBP/TGP. Those are the paper specs, however, and there are other differences in terms of card design, aesthetics, and other aspects.

Right now, Sapphire is one of the three least expensive RX 7900 XT cards available, the others being the XFX RX 7900 XT that uses AMD's reference design — an MBA or "Made By AMD" card — and the ASRock RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming OC. They all cost $779.99, though Sapphire and ASRock cards require an instant rebate at Newegg to get there.

Several other 7900 XT models are available for around $800, while the most expensive options right now can cost as much as an RX 7900 XTX (around $950). Unless you really love the aesthetic of one of those premium cards, we'd recommend stepping up to the faster AMD XTX GPU rather than paying $200 extra, but that's ultimately an individual choice.

Looking at the primary competition, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti only comes with 12GB of VRAM, but it also has a lower TGP and gives you the typical Nvidia extras: DLSS, Frame Generation, tensor cores, and improved ray tracing hardware. We'll get to the performance results shortly, but in our current test suite, it's the usual story: Similar overall native resolution performance, AMD leads in rasterization and Nvidia leads in ray tracing.

Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse

Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse photos and unboxing
Sapphire's Pulse cards represent the base model designs from the company, with no extras like RGB lighting. You do get a support bracket for the card, though this sort of bracket tends to be far less user-friendly than the "kickstands" provided with some other GPUs. On the other hand, the support bracket screws into the case, so it won't shift around if you happen to carry your PC into a different room.

The Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse is a relatively large card at 313x134x53 mm. It's a triple-slot card for all intents and purposes — even if it's technically only a "2.7-slot" design, you can't really fit anything in that third overlapped slot. It weighs 1417g as well, which isn't too bad given the dimensions. For comparison, the reference AMD 7900 XT card measures 276x113x51.5 mm and weighs 1490g.

AMD's card is quite a bit more compact, but that also tends to impact cooling performance and noise levels, which is arguably the biggest draw for Sapphire's Pulse model. We'll get into the details on temperatures and noise later in the the review.

Sapphire RX 7900 XT Pulse photos and unboxing
As you'd expect for a >300W graphics card, you get triple fans to go along with the large dimensions. Sapphire's latest designs use "angular velocity blade" fans, which are supposed to move more air and last longer than previous Sapphire designs. Sapphire notes that the inclusion of the outer rim helps to improve downward air pressure, by up to 44%, with 19% more airflow. The fans are also 95mm in diameter, compared to AMD's reference design that uses 78mm fans.

The radiator has six heatpipes to help carry heat away from the GPU core and VRAM, which again represents a typical design for graphics cards with a 300W or higher TBP rating. The only real improvement would be to opt for a full vapor chamber instead of heatpipes, and that's something the Made By AMD cards use.

Video connectivity consists of dual HDMI 2.1 ports and dual DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR13.5 ports. The HDMI ports have a peak bandwidth of 48 Gbps while the DP2.1 ports offer up 54 Gbps of bandwidth. Uncompressed resolution support for AMD's latest RDNA 3 GPUs tops out at 4K and 229 Hz on DP2.1, while DSC (Display Stream Compression) can provide "visually lossless" 4K at up to 480 Hz. Do note that we're nowhere near getting 480 Hz 4K displays, however, with the fastest options right now being 240 Hz models.

