Lian Li Expands All-Aluminum Mini Chassis Line With PC-Q38

by - Source: Lian Li
5 Comments

Expanding its line of all-aluminum small form factor chassis, Lian Li announced the launch of its PC-Q38 mini-ITX case.

Continuing the company’s recent “back to basics” trend, this chassis has no tempered glass or RGB lighting functionality. The PC-Q38 does have a side panel window, but it's made of acrylic. Lian Li proudly stated that even though this chassis, measuring 180 x 295 x 372mm (WxHxD), might look like a classic HTPC, it is optimized for modern full-sized hardware.

To that end, this mini chassis supports CPU coolers as tall as 140mm, graphics cards up to 315mm, and small form factor power supplies up to 140mm in length. Standard ATX power supplies can be installed using an optional mounting bracket. Although the PC-Q38 doesn’t ship with fans from the factory, the chassis has mounting locations for two 120mm fans in the top of the chassis. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be installed in the top (or side, depending on orientation) of the case.

There are mounting locations for a single 3.5” and two 2.5” hard drives. I/O options include two USB 3.0 and HD audio jacks on the top panel of the case. The 2mm thick aluminum panels are held in place by metal push pins and are completely tool-less.

The rubber-padded aluminum feet can be easily relocated to allow the PC-Q38 to be used as traditional vertical desktop PC or positioned horizontally for use as an HTPC.

The PC-Q38 is available now with a MSRP of $110.


Lian Li PC-Q38
Case SizeMini Chassis
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX
Expansions Slots2
Dimensions (WxHxD)180 x 295 x 372mm
Drive Bays1 x 3.5"
2 x 2.5"
Fan Support2 x 120mm Top
Radiator Support240mm Radiator Top
I/OUSB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
CPU Cooler Max Height 140mm
GPU Max Length315mm
PSU Max Length140mm SFX (ATX PSU Bracket Optional)
Price$110
About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
5 comments
    Your comment
  • why_wolf
    A bit bigger than the Ncase. But in terms of coming with a side window this looks to be a good choice if that's your thing.
    0
  • tkline
    Looks good, but I wish it had a usb c port on the top.
    0
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be
    Hmm... no picture of the case here?
    0
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. Cooler Master Cosmos C700P XL-ATX Case Review
  2. Best Cases
  3. Phanteks Eclipse P300 Case Review
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices