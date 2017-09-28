Lian Li Expands All-Aluminum Mini Chassis Line With PC-Q38

Expanding its line of all-aluminum small form factor chassis, Lian Li announced the launch of its PC-Q38 mini-ITX case.



Continuing the company’s recent “back to basics” trend, this chassis has no tempered glass or RGB lighting functionality. The PC-Q38 does have a side panel window, but it's made of acrylic. Lian Li proudly stated that even though this chassis, measuring 180 x 295 x 372mm (WxHxD), might look like a classic HTPC, it is optimized for modern full-sized hardware.



To that end, this mini chassis supports CPU coolers as tall as 140mm, graphics cards up to 315mm, and small form factor power supplies up to 140mm in length. Standard ATX power supplies can be installed using an optional mounting bracket. Although the PC-Q38 doesn’t ship with fans from the factory, the chassis has mounting locations for two 120mm fans in the top of the chassis. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be installed in the top (or side, depending on orientation) of the case.



There are mounting locations for a single 3.5” and two 2.5” hard drives. I/O options include two USB 3.0 and HD audio jacks on the top panel of the case. The 2mm thick aluminum panels are held in place by metal push pins and are completely tool-less.



The rubber-padded aluminum feet can be easily relocated to allow the PC-Q38 to be used as traditional vertical desktop PC or positioned horizontally for use as an HTPC.



The PC-Q38 is available now with a MSRP of $110.



Lian Li PC-Q38 Case Size Mini Chassis Motherboard Support Mini-ITX Expansions Slots 2 Dimensions (WxHxD) 180 x 295 x 372mm Drive Bays 1 x 3.5"

2 x 2.5" Fan Support 2 x 120mm Top Radiator Support 240mm Radiator Top I/O USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio CPU Cooler Max Height 140mm GPU Max Length 315mm PSU Max Length 140mm SFX (ATX PSU Bracket Optional) Price $110