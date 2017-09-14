Lian Li: We Don’t Need No Stinking Tempered Glass (Or RGB Lighting)!

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Lian Li is returning to its roots with a new line of all aluminum PC chassis. The PC-Q50, PC-V320, and PC-V720 all feature what the company calls a "motherboard-centric design principle." Simply put, these chassis were built with the motherboard tray as the focal point of the design. Those of you who require RGB-lighting and tempered glass panels need not apply.

The company stated:

In a time of tempered glass and RGB lighting, Lian Li’s new cases offer a return to classic PC chassis, crafted with high-quality materials and offering a spacious solution to high-performance builds for regular desktop and HTPC use.

The design of these new aluminum chassis allows them to be used in a traditional vertical arrangement or positioned horizontally for use as an HTPC. All three chassis come equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector on the front panel and can be ordered with either a gray or black anodized finish.

The PC-Q50 is the smallest of the three chassis, measuring just 170 x 285 x 360mm (WxHxD). This mini chassis is designed for use with Mini-ITX motherboards and features only two expansion slots. The chassis supports CPU coolers as tall as 140mm, graphics cards up to 320mm, and small form factor power supplies up to 160mm in length.

The slightly larger PC-V320 is still considered small for a mid-tower chassis. Even so, this case supports up to Micro-ATX motherboards, is equipped with twice the amount of expansion slots as the PC-Q50, and can accommodate ATX PSUs up to 150mm and GPUs as long as 400mm.

The largest of the three chassis is the PC-V720. Although this case is classified as a mid-tower chassis, it's significantly larger than the PC-V320. This chassis can be equipped with up to full-sized ATX motherboards and features a total of seven expansion slots and support for 400mm GPUs and ATX power supplies up to 160mm long.

All three chassis come with mounting locations for two 2.5” and two 3.5” hard drives and feature the same I/O options--one USB 3.1 Type-C, two USB 3.0, and HD audio jacks.

Lian Li’s new aluminum chassis will be available any day now, with prices ranging from $150 to $220.