New 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Trailer Shows New Aliens, Villains

by - Source: YouTube
A new trailer for Mass Effect: Andromeda arrived with more information about the title's story and a first glimpse at the game's villain.

As a Pathfinder, your job is to find a new home for the members of the Andromeda Initiative, a massive group of people sent to colonize a new galaxy. During the search for a habitable planet, however, the team encounters a new and dangerous species that threatens its existence. We’ve seen the antagonists before, most notably in last year’s N7 Day trailer, but until now we haven't gotten to see their faces.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Cinematic Trailer 2

In addition to your human teammates, you’ll have asari, turian, and krogan companions as well. In this new galaxy, you’ll also encounter some new alien civilizations. Just make sure they’re willing to cooperate with you against their more hostile counterparts.


After revealing the release date at the beginning of the year, Bioware revealed more about the game’s new crafting system via Twitter. With the release of this latest trailer, you can expect more sneak peeks to debut over the next few weeks. Mass Effect: Andromeda will be released on March 21.

NameMass Effect: Andromeda
TypeRPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
DeveloperBioWare
PublisherEA
Platform
PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateMarch 21, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • rantoc
    The hype train is on... guess ill wait until the first passengers get to the station and listen with them if it was a good ride rather than the market hype!
  • tunaphish6
    Man, look at all that gameplay.....

    Can't wait to get my hands on some of that gameplay.

    You know, that part of the game you actually play?
