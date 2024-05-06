XFX releases hulking quad-slot triple-fan AMD GPU — XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana graphics card launches in China at $1,100

AMD graphics card partner XFX has launched a new flagship. We first saw the XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana graphics card at the end of April, but now it has been listed on China’s JD.com retail portal. VideoCardz spotted this product release, which differentiates itself with a brand-new cooler and color scheme.

If Nirvana can be reached by becoming one of the best graphics cards, then the new XFX looks like it has a good chance to get there. It is even larger than the XFX MERC 310 design, boasting a significantly heavier triple fan heatsink taking the card up to 4-slots in thickness. In addition to the challenging girth, PC DIYers will have to pay attention to the card’s 346mm length and 130mm height.

One of the highlights of the Phoenix Nirvana that XFX wants to make buyers aware of is the so-called ‘Fengling Cooling Architecture 4.0.” This cooling system features the aforementioned triple fans, which are modular and magnetically attached, with six heatpipes, a 216 ultra-matrix fin heatsink, and a cast aluminum vapor chamber base. Moreover, XFX uses a 15,000W/mK Honeywell PTM 7950 phase-changing thermal pad.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: XFX via VideoCardz) (Image credit: XFX via VideoCardz)

The new XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana may be a China exclusive. We haven’t seen any PR or social media teasing of this model in the West, but it may just be a matter of time. Priced at ¥7,899 in China, a direct currency conversion indicates a U.S. price of roughly $1,100.

Lastly, in its introduction of the Phoenix Nirvana, the source suggests it may be an XFX design that was prepared for an upcoming high-end RDNA4 graphics card which has since been canceled. We have seen some indications that RDNA4 GPUs are being prepared to focus on lower-tier parts, but it was far from conclusive.

We have reviewed several RX 7900 XTX samples previously. However good the new cooler is, it probably won’t move the needle too far from the reference and Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ Vapor-X models we have previously had in the labs.