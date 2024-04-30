XFX unveils Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana graphics card with phase-change thermal pad

XFX has quietly introduced the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana graphics card that comes with a huge 3.5-wide slot cooling system and an innovative thermal pad made of phase-change (PCM) material (via VideoCardz). The new card — which can well become one of the world's best graphics cards — is available in China, though it is unclear why XFX decided to release a new Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics board 1.5 years after the launch of the GPU.

The card has a 17-phase digital voltage regulating module and is equipped with three eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors. These connectors are meant to deliver up to 450W of power, a decent amount of power that will be instrumental for overclocking the graphics processor.

Speaking of overclocking, the XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana is outfitted with a huge 3.5-wide cooling system with a vapor chamber, eight 6-mm heat pipes, and 216 aluminum fins. One of the standout features of this cooler is Honeywell's PTM7950 thermal pad, which is made of a phase-change material designed to ensure the best thermal conductivity possible.

(Image credit: XFX)

This PCM thermal pad from Honeywell could be one of the reasons why XFX decided to launch this graphics card this late in the lifecycle of AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX product and Navi 31 graphics processor. By launching this add-in-board, XFX can test how Honeywell's PTM7950 performs and whether it is a good thermal interface for a high-volume product. If XFX is satisfied with the results, it can start using PTM7950 for higher volumes of products and get a competitive advantage over rivals.

Just like other Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, XFX's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana board is based on AMD's Navi 31 graphics processor with 6144 stream processors and 24 GB of memory. The GPU is clocked at up to 2615 MHz, which isn't the highest frequency in the industry.

As for display outputs, just like many other Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics boards, XFX's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phoenix Nirvana has three DisplayPort 2.1 connectors and one HDMI 2.0 connector. The card is now available in China, but it isn't clear when, or if, it will come to Western markets.