Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ Vapor-X Review: More Is More

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT launch wasn't quite enough to claim the pole position in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy , and now we've learned a few batches of reference 7900 XTX cards shipped with vapor chamber issues . The Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ Vapor-X has no such problems, promising the usual bump in performance thanks to higher clocks and a better cooler — and slightly higher power draw as well. How does it fare when compared with the best graphics cards , and can you find cards in stock anywhere?



As with other third-party AIB (add-in board) partner cards, the only real changes relative to the reference designs will come in the form of cooling and aesthetics, potentially with a bump in clock speeds and power limits. Sapphire's RX 7900 XTX Nitro+ follows that pattern to a T:

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD and Nvidia GPU Specifications Graphics Card Sapphire 7900 XTX Nitro+ RX 7900 XTX RX 7900 XT RTX 4090 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 Ti Architecture Navi 31 Navi 31 Navi 31 AD102 AD103 AD104 Process Technology TSMC N5 + N6 TSMC N5 + N6 TSMC N5 + N6 TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Transistors (Billion) 45.6 + 6x 2.05 45.6 + 6x 2.05 45.6 + 5x 2.05 76.3 45.9 35.8 Die size (mm^2) 300 + 222 300 + 222 300 + 185 608.4 378.6 294.5 SMs 96 96 84 128 76 60 GPU Shaders 12288 12288 10752 16384 9728 7680 Tensor Cores N/A N/A N/A 512 304 240 Ray Tracing "Cores" 96 96 84 128 76 60 Boost Clock (MHz) 2680 2500 2400 2520 2505 2610 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 20 20 20 21 22.4 21 VRAM (GB) 24 24 20 24 16 12 VRAM Bus Width 384 384 320 384 256 192 L2 Cache 96 96 80 72 64 48 ROPs 192 192 192 176 112 80 TMUs 384 384 336 512 304 240 TFLOPS FP32 65.9 61.4 51.6 82.6 48.7 40.1 TFLOPS FP16 (FP8/INT8) 132 (132) 123 (123) 103 (103) 661 (1321) 390 (780) 321 (641) Bandwidth (GBps) 960 960 800 1008 717 504 TBP (watts) 420 355 300 450 320 285 Launch Date Dec 2022 Dec 2022 Dec 2022 Oct 2022 Nov 2022 Jan 2023 Launch Price $1,099 $999 $899 $1,599 $1,199 $799