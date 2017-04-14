Mindshow Lets You Create Short Animated Films In VR, Open Beta Coming Q3 2017

We recently wrote about The Campfire Union’s upcoming animated show creation software called Flipside, which lets you create animated short films in virtual reality. Flipside is for professional content creators, but what about the rest of us? That’s where Mindshow comes in.

Mindshow is an animated short film creation suite that lets you tell stories through virtual reality. The developer is currently running a closed alpha test of the software, and it plans to transition to an open beta test in the coming months.

The app lets you choose from a variety of sets, props, and characters you can use to create custom shows. You can control the actions of each character in your story by embodying them and physically acting out the performance. Mindshow lets you record with multiple actors at once, or you can make a one-person show by recording each character individually and editing the clips together later. Once you have the narrative done, you can record the production with a virtual camera from any position and angle, and export it as an mp4 file you can share with the world.

So even though Flipside and Mindshow are similar, the former is meant for content creation pros, and the latter should be accessible to anyone later this year. If you own a Vive and you're willing to give Mindshow a chance, you have everything you need to tell a story in VR.

Mindshow is currently running a closed alpha for its eponymous video creation platform, which you can sign up for on the company’s website. The company invites new users to the alpha on a weekly basis, but it won’t be doing that for much longer, because it plans to run an open beta in Q3 2017. Mindshow didn’t say when signups for the open beta would start, but we assume that if you’re on the waiting list for the alpha, you’ll be among the first to be notified.