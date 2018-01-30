MSI Announces Immerse GH60 Gaming Headset

msi gh60 announcement (1)

The gaming headset market is like that of all gaming peripherals--saturated. The Immerse GH60 doesn’t do much to differentiate itself, but its no-frills, all-analogue approach might be attractive to those who are just looking for something comfortable, convenient, and reliable.



The headset is a fully-closed, around-ear design with a permanently attached but retractable microphone on its left-side ear cup. The headband is a two-piece design that uses steel tension bands and a suspended cushion. The ear cups have replaceable ear pads and are attached on swiveling joints, but they don’t appear to be angle-adjustable. The cable is braided, permanently attached, and terminated with a 3.5mm, 4-pole, combination-audio jack.





When it comes to the sound quality, each ear cup holds one 50-mm dynamic driver. The integrated microphone is unidirectional, but we don’t know the type of transducer. It also doesn’t appear to have a pop filter. The cable has a permanently attached dongle that houses a headphone volume dial and a microphone mute switch.

The GH60 is packaged with a pouch, Y-splitter cable, and an interchangeable set of cloth and leather ear pads. We don’t currently have any availability and pricing information.