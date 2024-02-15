Grab Corsair's fantastic HS55 stereo gaming headset for only $39 — a touch of quality for a great price

With a third knocked off the price of this Corsair HS55 wired stereo gaming headset, you're getting a pair of fantastic gaming cans for just $39 - that's superb value. Corsair is a well-known and respected brand for gaming peripherals, and we've reviewed many of their gaming headsets in the past. Normally, this headset retails for $59, but thanks to a discount on the Corsair website, you can pick up the HS55 stereo wired gaming headset for just $39.

The HS55 headset on offer comes in either carbon or white, but only the carbon-colored headset is available in this deal. This is a wired headset, and we haven't had the chance to review it, but we have reviewed the HS55 Wireless version, which shares some of the same qualities.

The Corsair HS55 comes with powerful 50mm neodymium audio drivers for plenty of volume and bass and comfortable memory foam leatherette ear pads for longer sustained gaming sessions. For communication with your friends and teammates, the HS55 incorporates an omnidirectional microphone with a flip-to-mute function so that you can quickly and easily stop broadcasting your mic if you're interrupted or some loud noise starts being picked up by the microphone.

Corsair HS55 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset: now $39 at Corsair (was $59)

A wired stereo gaming headset from Corsair, the HS55 comes in a carbon black/gray color with memory foam leatherette ear pads, 50mm neodymium audio drivers, and an omnidirectional microphone with a flip-to-mute function.

This headset is a great choice if you want something with a touch of quality for a great price. If you have children or you know the headset is going to take a bit of rough handling, then only spending $39 on something that potentially might get trashed is better for your wallet.