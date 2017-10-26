Nvidia Officially Details GTX 1070 Ti, Opens Founder's Edition Pre-Orders

Nvidia finally blew the lid of its highly anticipated GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, revealing full specifications and pricing.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti features the same GP104 Pascal GPU under the hood as its predecessor, the GTX 1070. Whereas the previous iteration featured 15 SMs (for 1,920 CUDA cores), the Ti enables four out of the five disabled SM units from the GTX 1070 for a total of 2,432 CUDA cores. Clock rates remain the same as the regular GTX 1070, with a base clock of 1,607MHz and a boost frequency of 1,683MHz.

The remaining specifications remain mostly unchanged, with 8GB of GDDR5 memory running at a speed of 8Gbps across at 256-bit bus. The feature set is also the same as before, with support for VRWorks, 2-way SLI, and display resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 at 60Hz. The display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4, DVI, HDMI 2.0) remain the same as the original GTX 1070, as does the TDP (180W) and power connectors.

You can pre-order the Founder’s Edition GeForce GTX 1070 Ti directly from Nvidia, priced at $449 (the original cost of the GTX 1070), and we will likely see a slew of third party options break cover now that Nvidia has officially debuted the GPU. The estimated ship date for Nvidia’s pre-orders is slated for November 2, so it appears we won’t have to wait long for these graphics cards to reach consumers' hands.