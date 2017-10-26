Login | Sign Up
Nvidia Officially Details GTX 1070 Ti, Opens Founder's Edition Pre-Orders

by
11 Comments

Nvidia finally blew the lid of its highly anticipated GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, revealing full specifications and pricing.

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti features the same GP104 Pascal GPU under the hood as its predecessor, the GTX 1070. Whereas the previous iteration featured 15 SMs (for 1,920 CUDA cores), the Ti enables four out of the five disabled SM units from the GTX 1070 for a total of 2,432 CUDA cores. Clock rates remain the same as the regular GTX 1070, with a base clock of 1,607MHz and a boost frequency of 1,683MHz.

The remaining specifications remain mostly unchanged, with 8GB of GDDR5 memory running at a speed of 8Gbps across at 256-bit bus. The feature set is also the same as before, with support for VRWorks, 2-way SLI, and display resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 at 60Hz. The display outputs (three DisplayPort 1.4, DVI, HDMI 2.0) remain the same as the original GTX 1070, as does the TDP (180W) and power connectors.

You can pre-order the Founder’s Edition GeForce GTX 1070 Ti directly from Nvidia, priced at $449 (the original cost of the GTX 1070), and we will likely see a slew of third party options break cover now that Nvidia has officially debuted the GPU. The estimated ship date for Nvidia’s pre-orders is slated for November 2, so it appears we won’t have to wait long for these graphics cards to reach consumers' hands.

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

  • dstarr3
    Gotta push some new hot thing out there before the holidays, I guess.
  • shrapnel_indie
    Anonymous said:
    Gotta push some new hot thing out there before the holidays, I guess.


    Well, it's too early to release Volta... AMD Vega is biting into 1070 sales, and to a lesser degree 1080 sales... Yeah, a holiday release designed to gain back lost sales revenue to Vega.
  • horaciopz
    Well I still dont like the positioning of this GPU, I dont feel the need of a GPU between a GTX 1070 and GTX 1080, the gap is too narrow, some high clocked 1070 can match a GTX 1080 reference, I would rather have some more mid range GPU in the space between GTX 1060s and GTX 1070s where the gap is substantial. Something like a GTX 1060ti, even dropping GTX 1070s price to the range of 369-ish $ and put the GTX 1070ti about 419-ish $ could make solid step over everything AMD has to offer.
