Christmas Comes Early For Gamers With Winter Game Sales

Christmas has come a little early for gamers this year, as Microsoft, Sony, and Steam are now offering large discounts on games.

Steam’s annual winter sale is loaded with hundreds (if not thousands) of discounted games. Several AAA titles, such as Doom (2016), are marked down 67% to $19.79, and there are numerous indie games as well. Or, if you just want to listen to that little flame in your heart and set the world on fire, Fallout 4 is also $19.79.

You can also get the Steam Link, Steam Controller, and other Steam gaming peripherals at reduced prices during the sale. Amazon has mirrored Steam’s price for the Steam Link and Steam Controller, so you can also purchase these devices from Amazon and use Amazon’s faster shipping services.

If you prefer to game on an Xbox, Microsoft is also offering several Xbox and PC games during its sale. You can purchase the listed PC games at lower prices from other retailers, but some of the Xbox One game deals are excellent buys.

Microsoft is also offering the Xbox One S systems with a 500GB HDD for just $249, and it also comes with a $30 gift card. Here again, Amazon has matched the deal offered by Microsoft, and if you order today, it is still not too late to get the system before Christmas.

As for owners of the Playstation 4, Sony is offering over 75 games on its storefront at discounted prices. There are also games available for the PS Vita and Playstation 3, as well as several add-ons, avatars, themes, and other items. Sony doesn't have any deals on its gaming consoles or peripherals, though.



These sales are expected to continue over the next several days and over the Christmas weekend. The Steam Winter sale does not end until January 2 at 1 PM EST.