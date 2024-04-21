AOC enters professional market with trio of U3 Graphic Pro series monitors

Popular PC monitor maker AOC has showcased its first monitors tailored to the professional market. The new AOC Graphic Pro monitors are also referred to as the ‘U3 Graphic Pro Line’ on the official AOC site, where you can see they are tuned for professional content creators. Common claimed features of the first three AOC Graphic Pro monitors include: great color accuracy, wide color gamuts, and flexible connectivity including USB Type-C.

While all three new U3 monitors share the above qualities and the same distraction-free flat-screen ‘frameless’ design language, there are of course some important differences. There is just one 32-inch model in the new lineup, the AOC U3 Graphic Pro U32U3CV. It uses a Nano IPS panel with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

The other two models have 27-inch diagonals with different screen resolutions and LCD technology. AOC’s U3 Graphic Pro U32U3CV sticks with the Nano IPS tech, and delivers ‘4K’ visuals with its 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Meanwhile, the AOC U3 Graphic Pro Q27U3CV features an IPS QD panel with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AOC U32U3CV U27U3CV Q27U3CV Size, res 32-inch, 16:9, 4K 27-inch, 16:9, 4K 27-inch, 16:9, 2K Technology Nano IPS, Antiglare Nano IPS, Antiglare IPS QD, Antiglare Performance 60Hz, Adaptive Sync, 4ms 60Hz, Adaptive Sync, 4ms 60Hz, Adaptive Sync, 4ms Brightness, Contrast HDR 400 nits 350 nits HDR 420 nits Color 1.073B colors, 98% DCI P3, Delta E <2 1.073B colors, 98% DCI P3, Delta E <2 1.073B colors, 98% DCI P3, Delta E <2 Ports 2x HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB C (video, data, power), USB hub, 3.5mm audio 2x HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB C (video, data, power), USB hub, 3.5mm audio 2x HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, USB C (video, data, power), USB hub, 3.5mm audio Other Height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjust stand. KVM, PiP+PbP Height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjust stand. KVM, PiP+PbP Height, tilt, swivel and pivot adjust stand. KVM, PiP+PbP

Have a deeper dive into the specs and observe clear comparisons in the table we made, above. We should also mention that these monitors are all Calman-ready for precise, consistent calibrated output.

So, we have a good measure of the capabilities of these new and upcoming professional monitors from AOC, but there is one more important aspect left to cover – pricing. We only have Euro prices for now, probably because the launch event was in Spain.

AOC U3 Graphic Pro U32U3CV: €589 ($630)

AOC U3 Graphic Pro U27U3CV: €469 ($500)

AOC U3 Graphic Pro Q27U3CV: €349 ($372)

We have directly converted the above Euro prices to USD using today's exchange rate. However, U.S. customers should understand that the touted Spanish prices will probably include the country’s standard rate of VAT at 21%.

We have reviewed quite a few AOC monitors over the past year. As this article indicates, the firm’s output has been quite gaming-orientated previously, but several have won Editor’s Choice awards for the great balance of price, performance, and quality. Hopefully, its U3 Graphic Pro screens will be similarly attractive.