Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 Supports 'Conan Exiles' And 'Ghost Recon' Betas

AMD released a new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver. Version 17.1.2 fixed several nagging issues with various games and settings, in addition to adding support for a pair of beta-version games.

The driver update remedied a handful of known issues, including:

Smoke and lighting effect problems in Diablo III using DirectX 9

An issue where you would get a black screen at launch in FIFA 17 when using Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress system configurations

Intermittent game crashes in Watch Dogs 2 with some RX 300-series products

Flickering in the store preview pages after changing settings with a multi-GPU setup in Paragon

Crashes and application hangs in Forza Horizon 3 with the Blizzard Mountain DLC on select Radeon products

Additionally, the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 driver features support for the beta of Conan Exiles and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta, giving gamers a chance to play the new titles in their unfinished states.

You can download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 at AMD’s website.