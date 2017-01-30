Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 Supports 'Conan Exiles' And 'Ghost Recon' Betas
AMD released a new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition driver. Version 17.1.2 fixed several nagging issues with various games and settings, in addition to adding support for a pair of beta-version games.
The driver update remedied a handful of known issues, including:
- Smoke and lighting effect problems in Diablo III using DirectX 9
- An issue where you would get a black screen at launch in FIFA 17 when using Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress system configurations
- Intermittent game crashes in Watch Dogs 2 with some RX 300-series products
- Flickering in the store preview pages after changing settings with a multi-GPU setup in Paragon
- Crashes and application hangs in Forza Horizon 3 with the Blizzard Mountain DLC on select Radeon products
Additionally, the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 driver features support for the beta of Conan Exiles and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta, giving gamers a chance to play the new titles in their unfinished states.
You can download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.1.2 at AMD’s website.
I have a R9 290X, I have to use 16.11 in order to avoid rendering my entire machine inoperable. With any other driver revision since 16.11, Windows 10 boots to severe display corruption, or it simply boots to a black screen entirely. If it boots: it prevents overclocking [at least the software I use, and a couple others I tried] locks my core at 150Mhz and my RAM at 300Mhz
If AMD decides to continue to ostracize those that have 2 year old [former flagship] hardware, and have already given them money; it only succeeds in making Nvidia look like a better option for my next upgrade.
If I cannot make full use of my hardware with AMD's most-current drivers, then I see no reason to continue to suport them if they do not wish to continue to support me.
Apparently this is an issue cropping up with users with multiple displays. Someone made a tool that supposedly fixes it, also i'm hearing from people that this is actually resolved in 17.1.2, so that might be worth a shot for you!