Login | Sign Up
Search

'Sniper Ghost Warrior 3' Beta Scheduled For February 3

by

CI Games will host a beta session for PC gamers before it drops Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 in April. On February 3, a select group of players will be able to explore a portion of the game’s world and take part in two missions.

In the “Cut Off” mission, you’ll have to infiltrate an enemy-held communications base in order to intercept their transmissions, which would help the friendly rebel forces. However, the data in the base can also help you find Robert, the brother of protagonist Jonathan North.

The second mission, titled “Blockout,” will require you to eliminate Ivan Krustchev, one of the targets on the your Most Wanted list. In both of these missions, you’ll be able to complete the objective in multiple ways. You can always unleash your inner Rambo and go in guns blazing or, as we saw in a video last month, you can sneak past patrols without making too much noise.

In addition to the beta missions, CI Games also included the hardware requirements for the beta, which may or may not change before the official release date.

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 BetaMinimumRecommended (uses Ultra graphics settings)
CPUIntel Core i5-6600K (Skylake, 3.5GHz)
AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9 GHz)		Intel Core i7-4790 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz)
AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB)
AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2 GB)		Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (3 GB)
AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB)
RAM8 GB16 GB
Storage50 GB50 GB
OSWindows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)Windows 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version1111

As the game will still be in beta, there will probably be some features that won’t be available until the finished version comes out. However, this is your chance to see if Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is worth the time and, more importantly, money. You can sign up for the beta right now on the game’s website.

NameSniper: Ghost Warrior 3
TypeStealth, Action, Open-World
DeveloperCI Games
PublisherCI Games
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateApril 4, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Will Let You Craft Firearms, Melee Weapons
  2. The New Nvidia Shield, Hands On
  3. Upcoming 'Titanfall 2' Update Adds New Game Mode, Maps, Custom Playlist
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices