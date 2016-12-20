Learn To Sneak Around In 'Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3'

To keep fans excited between now and the April release for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, CI Games put out another gameplay video. This latest footage showed off the many tools available in addition to the different ways you can take out enemy guards and infiltrate a building.

The mission, called “Slaughterhouse,” features a small building (the aforementioned slaughterhouse) that’s guarded by an unusually high amount of guards. This is because a valuable prisoner is inside, and you’ll need to extract him to get information crucial to the main story.

However, you’ll need to have the right arsenal before you can sneak into the compound. At the weapons loadout, you can choose and customize each of your weapons to suit the situation. For example, the secondary rifle and the pistol are equipped with silencers to prevent any alerts. In addition, the drone, one of the game’s many gadgets, has a hacking tool to tap into the building’s security feeds as well as a camouflage system so that enemies don’t easily see it in the air.

In addition to the main mission, there are some secondary objectives that are part of a larger progression system for the entire game. Specific targets in the game’s Most Wanted list are scattered throughout the world and killing these high-value targets provides additional rewards. There are also some civilians that you can rescue. Doing so increases your reputation with the local resistance forces fighting against the evil separatist movement.

This is the third time that CI Games showed off gameplay footage from Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and it’s unlikely that it will be the last, especially with four months left in the game’s development. The third installment in the series was supposed to launch next month. However, the studio delayed it for additional polish and overall optimization. For more on the game, be sure to check out our hands-on preview from PAX West.

