Tom's Teardown: Two More Apple A1265 iPhone Charger Lookalikes

Instead of including a second input graph, I decided to comment on the adapter’s odd input current waveform. Since it uses a half-wave rectifier, the adapter sees input current only on one half-wave. The weirdest thing is that, rather than having triangular peaks when the input capacitor gets charged up, the decaying slope has two notches to it. Since the input capacitor depletes before the next peak, output voltage dips. When the capacitor gets topped up, the output overshoots, the oscillator shuts off, and the feedback loop doesn’t settle until past the AC peak.
If you happen to be wondering about standby power, the adapter draws 80mW at 115V and 46mW at 230V, making this the first time in my tear-downs that an adapter draws less standby power at 230V.
