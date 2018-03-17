Tom's Teardown: Two More Apple A1265 iPhone Charger Lookalikes

More A1265 Look-Alikes Picture 1 of 51

In Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Tear-Down, we got a look at an example of poor design and manufacturing in a generic switching power supply priced around $1.50.



Today, I bring you two more samples of hopefully better quality. After all, they were $3 from two different vendors when I bought them in 2016. One of them is now delisted, while the other one is still sold by Cell Depot for $10 with a 33% one-star rating.



I suspect that most of these generic adapters are weekly Shenzhen specials, and I’d be surprised if there was any consistency in their quality if I tried to order another one. With that said, let’s get this probable horror show started.



