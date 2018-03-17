Tom's Teardown: Two More Apple A1265 iPhone Charger Lookalikes

by
2 Comments

More A1265 Look-Alikes

Picture 1 of 51

In Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Tear-Down, we got a look at an example of poor design and manufacturing in a generic switching power supply priced around $1.50.

Today, I bring you two more samples of hopefully better quality. After all, they were $3 from two different vendors when I bought them in 2016. One of them is now delisted, while the other one is still sold by Cell Depot for $10 with a 33% one-star rating.

I suspect that most of these generic adapters are weekly Shenzhen specials, and I’d be surprised if there was any consistency in their quality if I tried to order another one. With that said, let’s get this probable horror show started.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Label

Picture 2 of 51

The first of these A1265 look-alikes is labeled as a BDL1000. It claims typical AC input ratings, a likely over-stated 1A output rating, and 5V nominal output voltage (plus or minus a suspiciously large 500mV tolerance). This is an ominous place to start from, coupled with the fact that there are no safety marks whatsoever.

I suppose we can at least give it credit for not giving us a false sense of security with fake marks.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – First Peek

Picture 3 of 51

While attempting to pry the BDL1000 open, weak solder joints between its wires and steel prongs came undone, allowing their smooth tapered tangs to slip out of the cap. With those prongs out of the way, I crammed a screwdriver in one of the holes and levered the cap’s tabs out of the enclosure. Between the two boards, we can see the input and output capacitors touching each other, which isn’t particularly good, even though the capacitors’ sleeves provide at least some insulation. One of the AC prongs also lands close to the output capacitor when the unit is closed.

It looks like the bottom of the barrel from our Colorful tear-down may have gotten deeper.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Splash

Picture 4 of 51

In a race to get solder to stick to the steel prong faster than the cap’s plastic or wire's insulation can melt, whoever soldered these wires applied big globs to the terminals and hoped for the best. Here, one glob attached the left wire to the prong, while most of the right wire's solder appears to have dripped onto the other, giving it a partial solder sleeve.

For the most part, attempting to solder directly onto steel isn’t a good idea; steel does not readily wet with tin or lead solder.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – PCB Top

Picture 5 of 51

Apart from a layout shuffle, this appears to be fundamentally the same circuit as the Colorful adapters. You know you’re in jeopardy (safety-wise) the moment you spot an opto-isolator on the low-voltage side, which tells you that mains-referenced voltages are present across the ribbon cable.

One notable difference from the Colorful adapters is the presence of a 10Ω resistor between AC input and the bridge rectifier, clearly intended to act as a fuse should something go horribly wrong internally. I’d call that mildly comforting.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Similarities

Picture 6 of 51

Just like the Colorful, this adapter uses a generic no-name 1nF capacitor instead of a Y-class one for EMI suppression, an S8050 transistor to current-limit the oscillator, a 13003 transistor as the main switch, and off-brand 2.2µF 400V input and 470µF 10V output capacitors. Where it differs is a 5.1Ω (instead of 6.2Ω) current-limiting resistor, a 3.6MΩ (instead of 5.1MΩ) resistor for its startup bias, and a 4.2nF Mylar capacitor (instead of a ceramic one) on the feedback winding.

Value and layout tweaks aside, this really is the same circuit. With reduced current limit and startup bias resistors, today's sample may be able to deliver higher load current, assuming its transformer can handle it.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – PCB Bottom

Picture 7 of 51

If there were any hopes that this adapter would fare better than the Colorful ones, consider them thoroughly crushed: creepage between the primary and low-voltage sides in the circled area is under 0.5mm. That's woefully inadequate, and guaranteed to fail my isolation test. Other areas highlighted in red don't fare much better.

Will this adapter have any redeeming qualities? I’m not holding my breath.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Tiny Solder Bead

Picture 8 of 51

In case you missed it, a tiny solder bead says hello. It isn’t stuck into flux or anything else, which means it is poised to break free and rattle around at any time. I’m really surprised it didn’t come loose during shipping. Since it is bigger than the clearance between some of the solder pads/traces, it could cause nasty, shocking, and potentially deadly surprises.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

The Wrong Tool For The Wrong Job

Picture 9 of 51

Since I ripped the prongs off while opening the adapter, I needed an alternate method to for powering it up. While I would not recommend having a mains-to-alligator-clips cable in a typical toolbox, this is one case where two wrongs can be used to make something right.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Getting Ready To Go

Picture 10 of 51

While setting up the BDL1000 for load testing, I wasn’t comfortable with exposed alligator clip tips flopping around on the ends of flimsy wires. Conveniently enough, I happened to have shrink-wrap tubes of just the right size to fit snugly inside the silicone covers. Now we’re ready to get cooking with only the hazards of an exposed live PCB to worry about.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Taking Precautions

Picture 11 of 51

Here comes the BDL1000 in its new temporary home, should anything "interesting" happen. We see 115V going in at less current than my new AC panel meter can register, 5.16V coming out under no load, no smoke, no light, and no bang. Since this adapter already failed the basic creepage visual inspection, my expectation bar is set very low. I’ll take whatever positive signs I can get!

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Standby Power

Picture 12 of 51

The BDL1000 churns to life on as little as 6VAC at its input. But its output only reaches 5V under no-load condition at 12VAC. Where standby input power is concerned, it performs significantly worse than the Colorful. We measure 80mW on 115V and 100mW on 230V versus the Colorful’s sub-20mW in both scenarios.

If the MOSFET was supposed to reduce switching losses, it clearly isn’t happening under no-load condition.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Output Noise Waveform

Picture 13 of 51

A common issue with loosely regulated free-running circuits is that their operation varies substantially with voltage across the input capacitor. What makes it particularly bad here is that a 2.2µF capacitor charged to 162V stores only 29mJ worth of energy every 8ms or so. At 3W (2.5W out + losses), the input capacitor voltage is already yo-yoing between about 90V and 162V.

Another way to look at it is that if the circuit was actually capable of delivering 5V/1A, the input capacitor would be drained in roughly a quarter-cycle, making it fundamentally impossible to actually deliver continuous output.

I’m tempted to tack on a larger input capacitor and see how much it improves output current and line regulation ripples.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Adapter Goes Poof!

Picture 14 of 51


While attempting to dial in my load as close to the maximum current before output dipped below 4.75V, the adapter quit on me in a brief pinkish-white flash of glory. Fortunately, it was safely contained within my glass jar and I caught the failure on video.

Given how the output current dropped moments before the failure, an intermittent contact in my DIY load may have caused it to cut out. The adapter may not have appreciated this. Then again, an actual load dump should have caused the output voltage to surge up, and my DC meter didn’t register such an event.

The input capacitor mod idea will have to wait, it appears.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Toasty

Picture 15 of 51

Whatever happened to the adapter, it instantaneously vaporized the 10Ω input current-limiting resistor: its protective coating ripped open in the bottom-left corner, popped a chunk from the middle while cracking the surrounding coating and lightly scorching the surface in both places. It went out so quickly that the resistor body itself didn’t have time to get charred.

Had the resistor not been there to sacrifice itself, this (whatever it was) could have turned into a much longer and more energetic event.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

The Search For Fail

Picture 16 of 51

Probing the transistors in diode mode tells me that they appear to be fine. Doing the same across the rectifier bridge tells a similar story. But checking resistance between the transformer’s primary-side windings turns up a clue: probing all six possible terminal permutations revealed no continuity between any two pins. One hint as to what may have happened is that the transformer’s core got very hot.

My guess? The transformer core warmed up under high load, its magnetic permeability (its ability to concentrate magnetic fields) dropped due to temperature, it entered saturation (unable to store any more magnetic energy), and self-destructed from the subsequent over-current.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Isolation Withstand Test

Picture 17 of 51


Before ripping the transformer out to test it separately, let’s see how much voltage the circuit boards can take before arcing over across the primary-secondary boundary.

We get the first sparks at 1120VAC, which is exactly where I expected them to show up. Dialing back the voltage and bringing it back up produces the next sparks at 1381VAC, implying the earlier sparks may have been helped along by surface contamination that got burnt off. This is why maintaining sufficient creepage distances is safety-critical.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Zappity-Zap

Picture 18 of 51

How would the primary winding failing cause the feedback winding to also go open-circuit? The answer became obvious after I ripped the transformer out to perform my transformer insulation test. You see, the primary and feedback winding wires cross each other near the transformer’s middle two pins. When the primary wire (top-left to bottom-right) broke near the feedback wire, or perhaps had a winding-to-winding arc-over, copper plasma vaporized the feedback wire along the way.

About two millimeters of the primary wire and maybe half a millimeter of the feedback wire sputtered away onto the winding insulation tape, giving it a slight copper sheen. Again, without the sacrificial resistor limiting arc energy, the damage may have been far more extensive.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Transformer Withstand Test

Picture 19 of 51


Since this transformer has already had an arc fault failure, I thought its insulation may have been compromised and that I’d get a very early failure here. Much to my surprise, the transformer actually withstood 3kVAC before arcing over between primary and secondary near the top secondary pin. In the end, it lands just 500V shy of a pass, albeit a dodgy one due to the lack of double-insulation between transformer terminals and the windings to prevent arcs where wires cross each other.

I have a sneaking suspicion that the failure was caused by the exact same sort of incomplete winding insulation coverage seen in my Colorful adapters’ tear-down.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Undressing

Picture 20 of 51

Removing the outer tape layer reveals seemingly intact feedback winding, apart from the piece of wire that got burnt off by the arc. There are no traces of what happened above the two layers of tape. Also, the feedback winding comes nowhere close to the secondary winding, which means the isolation failure is on a deeper layer.

Time to remove the feedback winding and look at the secondary winding under its tape...

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Digging Deeper

Picture 21 of 51

Removing the feedback winding and the layer of beige-colored insulation tape separating it from the secondary uncovers a reasonably chunky winding. Can you spot where the arc came from in this picture? I can’t, but we know from the video that it came from the area near the secondary terminal to the right.

Let’s dig deeper to expose the insulation fault.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Feeling Exposed

Picture 22 of 51

Here’s your problem: a single loose turn on the primary slipped outside the area covered by the insulation tape. Had it been taut against the transformer’s coil form, the transformer may have passed my 3500VAC test. Same thing if the secondary had been double-insulated for one whole turn at both ends, as it should have been, to cover small manufacturing mishaps like these.

These are fractional pennies standing between a safe transformer and a potential death trap.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

BDL1000 – Rest In Pieces

Picture 23 of 51

This makes two cheap generic adapters we've dug into, yielding a second potential horror story for all of the same reasons. It's at least a little safer thanks to some sort of fuse.

While I really hope nobody is peddling similar pieces of junk for $10, human greed is known to have few bounds. I have no doubt that I’ll eventually stumble across something just as bad (or worse) at a higher price. For now, let’s see what today’s co-star has in store.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Label

Picture 24 of 51

This other A1265 pretender comes much closer to mimicking Apple’s: almost everything is in the right place except for "Made in china" up top (rather than “Designed by Apple in California”), a missing UL logo between the ‘C’ and ‘US’ meant to flank it, the omission of Apple in the JET (Japan Electrical Safety & Environmental Technology Laboratory) area, and a random slash in the serial number.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – The Real Deal’s Label

Picture 25 of 51

For present and future reference’s sake, here is an authorized label pulled from from UL files.

I’d say the similarities show a clear intent to mislead; we’re way beyond anything that can be shrugged off as coincidence. Some may argue that missing the “Designed by Apple” line should be sufficient differentiation. I counter that many people don’t bother reading labels and simply go with whatever looks legit. With that said, check your labels.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – First Peek

Picture 26 of 51

This adapter was actually welded shut, requiring considerable prying to open. Moreover, it has a foam pad between the back of its prongs to separate them from its internal circuitry. Is there more to the manufacturer's apparent safety-consciousness?

Its prongs have serrations to help them stay put, and I did rip one out while attempting to open the adapter. The only reason both are still attached is because I put it back in so I wouldn’t lose it, and couldn’t pull it back out by hand without the rest of the housing to use as leverage.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – PCB Top

Picture 27 of 51

Aside from the foam pad, there's also a piece of flame-retardant cardboard separating the transformer and 4.7µF input capacitor from the USB shield, making this the first cheap adapter we've seen with some sort of physical barrier between boards.

Here, a 0.5Ω resistor in the top-right corner provides token safety, followed by two diodes in a half-bridge configuration that may cause some interesting ripple performance. Perhaps most curious is the TO-92 1N60 N-FET (1.2A, 600V, 9.3Ω) used for switching. Will that enable an efficiency advantage of any sort?

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – PCB Bottom

Picture 28 of 51

Obviously, the reason there are so few components up top is that most of the circuitry is implemented as surface-mount on the bottom. Based on component count and familiar values on resistors (3.9MΩ, 1kΩ, 220Ω, and 5.1Ω), I’ll hazard a guess that this is fundamentally the same oscillator circuit as in my original A1265 look-alikes (apart from using an N-FET instead of NPN transistor). Due to the silkscreen and SMD components obscuring traces, I’m not going to reverse-engineer this to confirm.

Conveniently enough, the designer put a silkscreen line along the mains-to-output creepage boundary, sparing me the trouble of drawing my own.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Input PCB Bottom

Picture 29 of 51

A generous amount of component glue on the input board can be seen surrounding most surface-mount components, clearly indicating that this board went through wave soldering.

Assuming there are no traces hidden under the paint, the tightest spots measure about one millimeter between pads at both ends of the ribbon cable. The other area of concern is the unidentified elongated ceramic capacitor at C2 providing EMI suppression, which likely isn’t anywhere near Y2-rated.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Output PCB Bottom

Picture 30 of 51

This implementation could be made slightly safer by adding isolation cut-outs at the narrowest points and moving the isolator to the board’s rear so its two primary-side traces don't need to cross low-voltage stuff.

Based on the date code at the bottom (and assuming it is ISO format), this board was already over 2.5 years old by the time I placed my order on Amazon. Seems like generic adapter sub-assemblies take a really long time to get rid of after manufacture.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – The Single Life

Picture 31 of 51

On the first two A1265-like adapters, the transformer core was parallel with the board. Terminations were hidden from view until the transformer got plucked from the board. Here though, the core is vertical with ready access to the secondary side. There is no double-insulation on the visible wires. Will this end in another transformer isolation testing failure due to a lack of double-insulation?

Don't worry about the black stuff on the input resistor and transformer. Those are only small self-adhering foam pieces.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Riding The Half-Wave

Picture 32 of 51

Instead of including a second input graph, I decided to comment on the adapter’s odd input current waveform. Since it uses a half-wave rectifier, the adapter sees input current only on one half-wave. The weirdest thing is that, rather than having triangular peaks when the input capacitor gets charged up, the decaying slope has two notches to it. Since the input capacitor depletes before the next peak, output voltage dips. When the capacitor gets topped up, the output overshoots, the oscillator shuts off, and the feedback loop doesn’t settle until past the AC peak.

If you happen to be wondering about standby power, the adapter draws 80mW at 115V and 46mW at 230V, making this the first time in my tear-downs that an adapter draws less standby power at 230V.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Output Noise Waveform

Picture 33 of 51

Just like the BDL1000, this A1265’s input capacitor does not hold a sufficient charge to maintain output voltage between AC peaks. The only difference here is that, although the capacitor is twice as large, it gets topped off half as often.

Had the A1265 had a full-bridge rectifier, its line-related low-frequency ripples under “heavy” load (relative to its 440mA maximum at 115V) would have been reduced from 400mV to about 50mV.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Transient Response

Picture 34 of 51

Since this A1265 can’t deliver a paltry 500mA on 115V input, I decided to give it a helping hand by providing 230V. The adapter’s output dips by 900mV from barely being able to cope with the extra load with no apparent undershoot or overshoot.

Since even the most permissive version of the BC spec requires 4.4V at a minimum, 4.3V is 100mV short from meeting the absolute lowest standard. This “1A” adapter can’t even qualify as 600mA at 230V.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Short-Circuit Response

Picture 35 of 51

Our martyr suffers through a short-circuit condition by simply putting out whatever puny current it's capable of (approximately 800mA peak). While that may sound unsettling, keep in mind that 800mA at 200mV is only 160mW, a trivial amount of heat to get rid of. Assuming the circuit is reasonably well-tuned, I’d expect the output rectifier with its 0.5-0.6V forward voltage to be the hottest component in there. Recovery from short-circuit is sharp and clean.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Isolation Withstand Test

Picture 36 of 51


At 1370VAC, a single spark cracks across the ribbon cable wire tips instead of the pads as I originally predicted. Then the voltage collapses to ~600VAC, demonstrating that sharp points have much lower breakdown voltages than soft curves.

In all likelihood, the ceramic capacitor’s ratings were exceeded, and the extreme voltage and current change rates from the spark finished it off. Let’s knock it off the board and see if my guess is correct.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Uncapped Isolation Withstand Test

Picture 37 of 51


With the capacitor removed, how high can the voltage be cranked before something else fails? I was expecting the ribbon cable pads to spark over again at 1300-1500VAC and was surprised to pass 2230VAC before getting a board-level failure. My prediction on its location was slightly off, too. While still between the same two traces, it happened between component pads instead of ribbon pads.

After burning in for a little while, voltage across the fault settled at 200VAC.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Tracking

Picture 38 of 51

In the Colorful and BDL1000 adapters, arcs between traces burnt off the solder mask without leaving conductive residue behind, which let the boards maintain or even improve breakdown voltage. Here, though, burnt paint sputtered between the two pads and formed a black track that becomes conductive when given sufficiently high voltage.

This is exactly the sort of problem anti-tracking slots would prevent, or at least render highly improbable.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Transformer Isolation Withstand Test

Picture 39 of 51


Were you expecting another winding-to-winding arc failure? Nope, not this time. Here, due to the transformer terminals’ proximity to the ferrite core, arcs actually jump from one terminal on the primary side to the ferrite core and then to a secondary-side terminal.

How can this happen when ferrite isn’t generally considered conductive? As the name and its function imply, ferrite contains ferromagnetic materials like powdered iron with fillers and binders keeping those particles isolated to reduce high-frequency core losses. The densely packed particles act like tiny capacitors and will let some current through under alternating current.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

A1265 – Let The Sparks Fly

Picture 40 of 51

When considering potential transformer failures, terminal placement relative to the ferrite core wasn’t something I thought I’d run into at only 3245VAC and 60 Hz. But in this transformer’s case, the pins are inserted into the coil form about 0.5mm away from the core, which is much closer than any transformer I remember looking at. At least it made my twilight sparkle.

Now, let’s move on to some results.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Efficiency

Picture 41 of 51

The BDL1000 barely beats Level V efficiency at 250mA on 115V and falls roughly 10% short across all test points at 230V. With efficiency below 60%, it is entirely possible that the transformer’s thin primary wiring failed from local overheating, even more so if the exposed wires got nicked during transformer or board assembly. That’s another good reason to double-insulate them.

This A1265 wannabee fares just about as poorly on 115V, under-delivering worse than the BDL1000. Efficiency actually gets decent at 400mA or so, where it beats Level VI requirement on 230V. However, its sharp cut-off at 590mA makes it a Pyrrhic victory.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Output Voltage Regulation

Picture 42 of 51

Since both adapters use the zener and optoisolator setup, they both hover around the same 5.2V due to a combination of the 3.9V zener voltage, 1.2V isolator LED forward voltage, and voltage drop across the LED’s current-limiting resistor.

Neither adapter does a particularly good job of maintaining a steady output voltage due to how every component value in a flyback oscillator affects most of its properties, such as sensitivity to photo-transistor feedback. At higher oscillator current, it takes more feedback current to rein the oscillator back. Looking at the BDL1000’s steeper upward trend past 500mA on 230V, perhaps this played a part in its failure too.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Peak-to-Peak Output Noise

Picture 43 of 51

When it comes to peak-to-peak noise, the BDL1000 is semi-horrible. Meanwhile, the A1265 could be considered ok-ish if it didn’t cut off at a mere 440mA on 115V. That's the reason for its particularly bad performance there, courtesy of its half-wave rectifier input.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

RMS Output Noise

Picture 44 of 51

Things look more tame in terms of result uniformity on the RMS side. The BDL1000 is still uniformly bad, and the A1265 pretender is still passable at best (and nowhere near the 10-20mVRMS seen on Aukey’s PA-U32).

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Two More Down

Picture 45 of 51

Safety-wise, the BDL1000 (right) turned out every bit as horrible as the Colorful A1265, with even worse efficiency and possibly a penchant for self-destruction. The fake white A1265 fares a little better in the EMI capacitor failure department. Its capacitor withstands 600V after failure instead of only 300V. And I was quite surprised that its circuit board withstood in excess of 2kV before arcing over, while its transformer almost scored a pass. Although its output was considerably cleaner than the BDL1000 at half as much noise, being unable to provide more than 440mA at 115V renders it largely useless for anything but the lowest-power devices.

If you are looking for a decent-quality and safe adapter, skip both of these.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

Fuuuuuusion!

Picture 46 of 51

Earlier, I hypothesized that the pretend-A1265 might fare better with full-wave rectification. Likewise with the A1265 if were it fitted with a bigger capacitor. As luck would have it, its two diodes’ footprints happen to match the BDL1000 and Colorful A1265’s diode bridge footprint and pin-out.

Since I didn’t completely destroy the A1265’s transformer this time around, what if I swapped out its input diodes for a dead adapter's bridge? If that works, I can scavenge the Colorful’s AC plug and make one working semi-safe adapter out of three.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

The Frankendapter

Picture 47 of 51

Here’s my Frankendapter with its new full-bridge rectifier in place. The only thing left to do is hook it up and see if it fares any better than before.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

It’s Alive!

Picture 48 of 51

After being tested for breakdown voltage, disassembled to test the transformer separately, re-assembled with diodes swapped out, this adapter is still working. Before the mod, it could only provide 440mA at 115V before its output voltage collapsed. After the mod, that only improved to 480mA, while noise remained mostly unchanged.

What about performance at 230V?

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

… But Not For Long

Picture 49 of 51

As soon as I began turning up my variac's dial to raise AC voltage, I heard a double-bang that signaled the end of Frankendapter’s short life. I suspect that its primary winding wires, which were crossing dangerously close to each other, shorted out and sputtered copper vapor all over the place. The rightmost wire even burnt a line into the coil form’s plastic all the way from the crossing point to the form’s bottom.

This is almost exactly the same failure pattern as the BDL1000’s transformer, albeit with twice as much energy involved courtesy of the 4.7µF input capacitor.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

The Other Bang

Picture 50 of 51

Where did the second bang I mentioned come from? Based on the BDL1000, the logical place to suspect would be the input protection resistor. Sure enough, it has a straight crack across its middle section. Its value being only 0.05Ω must also have contributed to vaporizing significantly more copper. Again, the resistor blew up so quickly that it didn’t even have a chance to char.

RIP, Frankendapter. Born 2018-02-10 12:00, deceased 2018-02-15 12:30.

MORE: Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Teardown

MORE: 10 Inexpensive Automotive USB Adapters, Tested

About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
2 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • nibb0r
    Great teardowns, Dan! Very interesting to see these tested to failure. Your old articles are helping me judge how to replace my recently-dead UPS, too. Any plans on testing USB-PD power supplies?
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.