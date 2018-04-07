Tom's Teardown: Philips SPS8038B AC USB Adapter

by
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • $12.50Amazon
  • Philips SPS8038B Isolation Withstand Test
  • $12.50Amazon
  • Latest in Peripherals
    HP Launches All-New ZBook Notebooks And 27” DreamColor Monitor
    News

    HP Launches All-New ZBook Notebooks And 27” DreamColor Monitor

    by
    Best Deals
    News

    Best Deals

    by
    HTC Offering Vive Pro Accessories Pack With Controllers, Base Stations (Update: Now $299)
    News

    HTC Offering Vive Pro Accessories Pack With Controllers, Base Stations (Update: Now $299)

    by
    WorldViz Vizible Now Available, VizBox Presentation Hardware Revealed
    News

    WorldViz Vizible Now Available, VizBox Presentation Hardware Revealed

    by
    HTC Vive Pro Headset Review: A High Bar for Premium VR
    Review

    HTC Vive Pro Headset Review: A High Bar for Premium VR

    by
    Acer PE320QK 32" Ultra HD HDR Monitor Review: A Strong FreeSync Value
    Review

    Acer PE320QK 32" Ultra HD HDR Monitor Review: A Strong FreeSync Value

    by

Going Hybrid

Picture 1 of 41

When it comes time to shop for combination USB and outlet multipliers, there are many options ranging from plug-in wall warts to traditional power bars with USB ports wedged in somewhere. Philips’ $12 SPS8038B features a three-foot cord, three outlets on its front ledge, two USB ports with a combined output of up to 2.1A on its left side, and a sliding tray to hold devices on its back. Or should it be the other way around with the cord exiting through the back? It’ll ultimately depend on location and preferred use.

Want to bet that the “transformer-spaced” outlet is cheating you out of a fourth outlet (present internally, but missing the external holes) to spare you from feeling like you cheated yourself out of a fourth outlet by plugging in an oversized adapter?


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Box

Picture 2 of 41

The box’s front does a good job of illustrating a typical use case, with one device lying in the tray and connected for charging. Warranty and warnings populate the left side, while the right features another tray demonstration using a tablet instead. As is often the case, the back side goes more in-depth into the device’s features, including the USB adapter component’s 2.1A output rating I would have expected to see up front.

None of the sides actually mention the USB adapter’s complete electrical specifications, which is a significant omission.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Accessories

Picture 3 of 41

What’s in the box other than the desktop adapter-extension combination unit? Only the manual, which rehashes what you would already know from the box art alone.

If you were hoping to find the USB adapter’s electrical input ratings printed somewhere inside, prepare for disappointment. Whereas the box at least mentions the power extensions’ 125V, 15A rating, the manual makes no mention of any electrical ratings whatsoever. The USB adapter’s AC power draw is omitted from all documentation.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Plug

Picture 4 of 41

There's no attempt at originality in this department; you get the most typical straight NEMA 5-15P grounded AC plug. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since angled plugs often aren’t in the most desirable orientation for a given situation. On the plus side, there is no shortage of multi-tap adapters that let you redirect plugs when it's necessary, and straight plugs usually work best with those.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Cord

Picture 5 of 41

Philips didn't mess around in the power cord department with its 3x2.08mm2 (#14) cable. Between this, the housing’s complexity, its dimensions, the SPS8038B's power bar function, and its built-in gimmicky tray, we have to wonder how much budget was left for implementing the USB adapter function itself. After all, the least expensive good-quality adapter I've tested sold for $10.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Side

Picture 6 of 41

From the side where the two USB ports reside we can see that the enclosure is made of four major parts: the L-shaped main body that includes the horizontal outlet holes and inner vertical wall, the bottom cover blocking access to the back of the outlets, the rear cover over the USB adapter (doubling as the rest surface for whatever you put on the tray), and the tray itself.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Rear/Front

Picture 7 of 41

Whether you call it the front or back, this is where you’ll find the holding tray for any slab-style device you want to stash as it charges. For the less technically inclined, it could also be used to hold paper notepads, envelopes, and clipboards!


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Bottom

Picture 8 of 41

On the bottom, we find four rubber feet to help the unit stay put, an electrical specifications and warnings label stuck on the tray, what appears to be date code dials, and the UL sticker.

The tray is retained by two screws hidden under the fake feet flanking the label, along with guides along the left and right edges. A plastic tongue with a bump under it provides some detent action, requiring deliberate force to adjust the tray’s position so it does not open or close on its own.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Label

Picture 9 of 41

Unlike the packaging's 125V rating, the on-product label only claims 120V. Strangely enough, its E87630 listing for UL1363 (relocatable power tap) actually does not include the SPS8038B and should actually have included UL/CSA/IEC 60950 (information technology equipment) due to the USB AC adapter function. Something seems amiss.

In case you lose the label or spill solvent onto it, warnings are duplicated directly into the tray molding. Based on the date code dials, my unit’s housing was made on 2012-02-05, nearly four and a half years before I bought it. Apparently, this isn't a best-seller.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Bonus Complications

Picture 10 of 41

Injection molding involves clamping two or more dies together to form the outer and inner faces. When a piece calls for additional internal details, such as blind holes to hide the screws, inserts must be added to the molds to create those off-axis details, contributing mechanical complexity and cost. Is the extra trouble really worth hiding the screws in a closed position? Possibly, if it is intended to reduce the likelihood of pinching skin while opening the tray.

Slide guides, internal retention clips, and a handful of other internal structures are also molded in a way that requires inserts. Philips seems to love complex tooling.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Another One Of ‘Those’

Picture 11 of 41

Do you recognize this screw head type? It is our friend, the not-really-tamper-resistant flat-head screw, designed to go in easy (apart from the cursing often accompanying flat-heads) but hypothetically difficult to back out. Threaded into plastic, where limited torque can be applied before stripping the holes, these are easily defeated by a sharp flat screwdriver bit to bite into the ramp while applying sufficient pressure to prevent the bit from slipping.

In the end, this "security" screw failed to delay its removal in any meaningful manner. The first screwdriver I found that fit in the hole had no trouble backing the screw out.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Cracking Open

Picture 12 of 41

Philips’ apparent love for overly complex molding turns pure evil here. As if having clips all around the cover isn’t troublesome enough, some of the sides have both the outside lip and clip on the same side piece, trapping the hook in-between and making separation nearly impossible. How did I manage to open the housing without breaking them? Thankfully, the back side has its clips on the opposite mold from the overlap lip, allowing me to successfully pry that side off first. Then I was able to pry the other clips off from within. With such a challenging enclosure design, the so-called security screw seems even more pointless.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

First Glimpse

Picture 13 of 41

From the USB adapter function's seemingly unnecessary dual-board construction with date codes seven months apart, it seems reasonable to assume that the AC-DC converter board is a generic high-volume building block shared by multiple products, while the output board is merely a patch job. Churn rate on the converter is so high that its date code is even a month later than the housing’s own.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Metal Strips

Picture 14 of 41


As expected, the outlets are indeed provided by three strips ready to accept a full complement of four outlets, though only three are open for use. The power cord’s wires are welded to their respective metal strips, while the USB adapter’s wires are attached to the strips with sizable solder blobs.

Also unsurprising is the flappy ground strip design, which does not age particularly well in my experience, and the moderately common pinch-type connections for live and neutral.

From this angle, you can’t really tell that the third outlet from the left is condemned; they all look the same.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Wire Welds

Picture 15 of 41

In every power bar I can remember looking at where bare copper wires were directly attached to metal strips by welding, individual strands were visibly crushed together by pressure and heat, sometimes to the point of being barely distinguishable. Here, though, individual strands appear to remain fully intact and unmarred (aside from the circular bundle getting slightly flattened).


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Partial Support

Picture 16 of 41

On the bottom cover piece that supports the outlet strips, we only find support pillars for the three usable outlets’ ground pin strips. Looking at the cord’s strain relief, the cable enters almost exactly where the omitted outlet’s support would have been. It may have been skipped partly to facilitate assembly.

Near the bottom of the left and right edges, next to the rising clips, you can see marks left behind by the mold inserts used to form them.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Output Board

Picture 17 of 41

An extra 330µF CapXon capacitor provides some local decoupling for wiring inductance between the AC-DC board and the ports board. As for the magic switches, they don’t really do anything important aside from selecting charging standard identification resistors.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Main Board – Top

Picture 18 of 41

In the through-hole component department, we find a 1A input fuse, a DB107 (1A, 1000Vrrm) diode bridge, a pair of 10µF, 400V CapXon KM capacitors, a pair of inductors for line noise filtering, an On-Bright OB2538A monolithic 15W switching regulator with primary-side sensing, and its auxiliary supply capacitor on the primary side. On the secondary side, only the Shottky diode and a pair of 1000µF, 10V CapXon KF capacitors are visible.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Sleeving

Picture 19 of 41

Philips' sleeved secondary winding connects to the circuit board by bringing wires out of the transformer and soldering them directly to the board instead of using coil form pins for ease of automated board assembly. In order to identify the transformer wire that goes positive during the secondary-side energy dump, it's left with only normal sleeving on. Meanwhile, the negative gets extra black tube around it.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Loose Bits

Picture 20 of 41

The transformer's other noteworthy details include a small solder bead and a cropped component lead stuck on top of its core. Did these get there during manufacturing, or were they loose within the enclosure and settle on the tape at some point? While the solder ball may be too small to pose any threat, the cropped lead is certainly long enough to be a hazard almost anywhere.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

More Loose Bits

Picture 21 of 41

Further to the right of the previous picture, there is a large solder flake, a piece of lint, and a second piece of cropped lead. Was this transformer dropped on a carpeted factory floor? That would explain all of the dust and other stuff stuck on its tape.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Main Board – Bottom

Picture 22 of 41

Most of the On-Bright chip’s support components reside on the bottom: the current-sense resistors near R6, the feedback and auxiliary supply network starting at D2, and the snubber network at D1.

On the output side, we see an extra diode to supplement the top side’s and an RC filter to provide some oscillation damping in the bottom-left corner. There's a proper spark gap near the middle, a pair of 1kΩ ballast resistors to prevent the primary-side sensing from grossly overshooting under no load, and a smal MLCC capacitor, too.

Just like SilverStone's UC01, Phillips also necks down its high-current traces at the output capacitors’ pins to provide maximum filtering.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Spark Gap

Picture 23 of 41

In past stories, I commented on missing or half-done spark gaps and how they could easily be improved by simply changing hole locations on the board. Here, we have a ~5mm-wide gap with a slightly off-center hole in-between.

My only gripe is that there are a few spots between output ground and live-side traces that may be closer than the two spark gap points, such as the large copper islands across the bottom-most hole and the unnecessary copper excursion above the top-most hole on the full-board picture.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Funky Soldering

Picture 24 of 41

Philips didn’t hold back on glue for its SMD components to prevent the wave soldering process from washing them away. While through-hole component soldering looks perfectly fine, wave soldering surface-mount components sometimes does weird stuff, especially when larger components interfere with the solder wave.

In this picture, you can see solder nuggets on top of the diode and capacitor pads facing each other. Excess solder was about to either drip from those pads or merge with them, but solidified first.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

A Little Side-by-Side

Picture 25 of 41

If size is proportional to performance, then the SPS8038B with its much larger output capacitors and transformer should easily beat the PA-U32. Then again, the housing, packaging, and manual make no mention of efficiency standard compliance. Which way is it going to go? Let’s find out.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Standby Power

Picture 26 of 41

Standby power is 93mW, cutting it a little close to the Level VI limit. The SPS8038B’s two input inductors do a fairly good job at slowing down inrush current rise when AC voltage catches up with the input capacitors’ voltage.

But there is something a little strange going on here: despite having a full-bridge input rectifier, which should make things symmetrical on the input, peak input current appears to be consistently higher by as much as 40mA or 30% on the negative polarity. The only explanation I can come up with is mismatched diodes within the input bridge. Nothing obvious shows up on my meter, though. They all read the same 596mV.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Efficiency

Picture 27 of 41

I don't have anything particularly nice to say about efficiency: it dips below Level V efficiency at 500mA output, demonstrates a strange dip at about 1A due to the transition from discontinuous to continuous operation, then dips below Level IV efficiency. With 5W being dissipated under a 1.95A load, I expected to find an obvious hot spot. By touch, though, losses appear evenly spread across the board.

It's surprising to find an international brand exhibiting worse efficiency than the A1265 look-alikes I've been testing, particularly since it's using a design with a monolithic controller.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Output Voltage Regulation

Picture 28 of 41

While the PA-U32 and UC01 overlap each other at a nearly constant 5.06V, the SPS8038B’s cable loss compensation makes it peak at 5.21V under a 1.5A load, which is a perfectly acceptable result. The Colorful A1265, on the other hand, fares rather poorly with output voltage peaking uncomfortably close to USB’s absolute maximum spec of 6V for 5V devices.

If you are confused about the 5.25V (+5%) maximum and 6V absolute maximum, the former is a normal operation limit, while the latter is what should be tolerable on a momentary basis, such as power supply overshoots during load transients.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Output Noise Waveform

Picture 29 of 41

Below 1.25A, most of the noise is confined to the middle 100mV. The extra noise bursts appear at 1.25A and grow to over 200mVPP by 1.5A, where they remain steady for the remainder of the load tests. These bursts coincide with AC peaks every 8.33ms, which may indicate some sort of issue with the capacitors.

Capacitors that haven’t been charged in a long time will deteriorate to some extent, and can often be reconditioned by applying their rated voltage for several minutes to hours. Would letting the SPS8038B burn-in for a while make any difference?


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Output Noise – Post-Burn-In

Picture 30 of 41

After completing my initial tests, writing half of this story, re-measuring results that looked wrong to confirm them, and forgetting the adapter under a 1.25A load overnight as I went to bed trying to make sense of the weirdness, I came back the next day to find the AC-DC converter cured of its bursty noise issue. Now I have to re-do my other measurements to see how much the burn-in changed them.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Peak-to-Peak Output Noise

Picture 31 of 41

Before burn-in, the SPS8038B’s noise was quite good until 1.25A, after which it shot up to twice the value. After burn-in, its light load noise increased by 70mVPP until 1.25A, where it settled around 150mVPP.

Leaving the SPS8038B on appears to have improved its capacitors’ ESR enough to better cope with the extra switching noise that comes with the converter going from discontinuous to continuous conduction at around 1A.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

RMS Output Noise

Picture 32 of 41

The SPS8038B does not break new ground in terms of RMS noise either, mostly because its two large electrolytic capacitors have much higher ESR than Aukey's and SilverStone’s polymer caps.

Why did the peak-to-peak performance get worse below 1.25A when the overall RMS performance improved? Peak-to-peak noise is dominated by switching transients. If the input capacitors' ESR improved from reconditioning, it would cause harsher transients, which explains both noise results and the disappearance of noise bursts timed with AC peaks.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Scrutinizing Noise

Picture 33 of 41

Noise caused by ESR is the extra voltage that appears while either shoving current into a capacitor or drawing current from it due to impedance. The line in red approximates an ideal capacitor’s voltage, while the yellow zone is extra voltage from the SPS8038B capacitors’ resistance.

What does this tell us about the KF capacitors’ health? There are two of them in parallel rated at 76mΩ feeding a 1.5A load. Since the transformer is directly powering the load ~45% of the time, average current going into the capacitors must exceed 1.5A and the peak be greater still. Sixty millivolts at 1.5A is already 40mΩ. Conclusion? The capacitors’ combined ESR is well under 40mΩ, meaning they’re still well within their passable specs.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Transient Response

Picture 34 of 41

Transient response looks fairly typical with a 180mV dip upon application and 150mV overshoot upon removal. For comparison’s sake, Aukey scored a 150mV dip and 150mV overshoot.

While both units settled after the dip within about two milliseconds, Philips' SPS8038S beats the PA-U32 by having its overshoot corrected within three milliseconds versus the better part of 10 for Aukey’s, likely because it has three times the total bulk output capacitance to absorb excess energy before the controller detects the load change.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Short-Circuit Response

Picture 35 of 41

Upon applying a short circuit, current peaks at about 7.5A as the capacitors dump their charge into the short, promptly drops to less than 1.25A, slowly drifts down to 800mA, and cuts off after 50ms. Once over-current protection is tripped, the controller waits approximately one second before restarting.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

The Replacement Test

Picture 36 of 41


What do you do when you have a growing inventory of spare parts and wonder if a capacitor swap would do any good?

Bye bye 76mΩ CapXon KF with 1ARMS ripple rating; hello 45mΩ Rubycon ZLS with 1.2ARMS ripple rating.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Moment Of Truth

Picture 37 of 41

Well, 45mΩ is 60% of 76mΩ, and 40mVpk is 66% of 60mVpk, so the result is within what you’d expect from specified tolerances. Including cycle-to-cycle noise instead of focusing on a single cycle’s ESR hump, the capacitor mod reduces total noise by 32mVPP (22%) and 8mVRMS (25%), which is about 15% short of perfect scaling and a reminder that output capacitors can only do so much about mitigating noise.

Curiously enough, between my initial results and post-mod ones, standby power increased from 93mW to 134mW. I wonder what else changed?


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Revisiting Efficiency

Picture 38 of 41

What sort of efficiency gains do you get from reducing output capacitor losses by approximately 30%? Apparently nothing compared to the original capacitors post-reconditioning. If anything, I was expecting efficiency to improve. But it actually got as much as 5% worse, with both the burn-in and modded results remaining nearly flat at 63%. These are disappointing outcomes.

Also, the maximum sustainable load dropped from 1.95A in my initial tests to 1.9A post burn-in, and again down to 1.85A after the re-cap.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

Isolation Withstand Test

Picture 39 of 41

Does the SPS8038B’s transformer (the only thing across the isolation boundary) manage to pass my 3.5kVAC withstand test? As you should expect from a major brand, it does indeed.

I do see a possible issue, though: the spark gap should be the weakest point across the boundary, but I swear I could hear something within the transformer about to yield. The spark gap may have needed to be a millimeter or so narrower, hugging the hole instead of being some distance away from it.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

The Verdict?

Picture 40 of 41

The SPS8038B delivered 1.89A out of its 2.1A claimed output rating on its worst run. That's disappointing, but not too far off the mark. Although its output noise is the worst among AC-USB power adapters that have survived my testing, at least it remained within acceptable limits for USB after the burn-in reconditioning.

My main issues with the SPS8038B are poor efficiency at no more than 63% after burn-in, when even Level IV efficiency requires 64% for a 10W adapter, plus those random metal bits on the transformer’s tape.

Is the convenience of a device tray worth picking one of these up? Maybe, if you are into these sorts of things and don’t mind the ~$2/year impact on power and outdated resistor-based charger identification.


MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power Adapter
MORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters

About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • cyaros
    I have one of these and it is convenient, but it whines. You can hear a high-pitched buzzing noise reminiscent of 50 cent phone chargers from Hong Kong when you plug it in, but otherwise I'm given no reason to believe it's dangerous.
Also for power-supplies
Corsair HX750i
No Review
$169.99Amazon
Seasonic Platinum 760
No Review
$149.99 Amazon
Corsair HX850 PLUS GOLD
No Review
$99.99 Newegg
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.