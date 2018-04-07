Tom's Teardown: Philips SPS8038B AC USB Adapter

In the through-hole component department, we find a 1A input fuse, a DB107 (1A, 1000Vrrm) diode bridge, a pair of 10µF, 400V CapXon KM capacitors, a pair of inductors for line noise filtering, an On-Bright OB2538A monolithic 15W switching regulator with primary-side sensing, and its auxiliary supply capacitor on the primary side. On the secondary side, only the Shottky diode and a pair of 1000µF, 10V CapXon KF capacitors are visible.MORE: Tom's Teardown: SilverStone UC01 USB Power AdapterMORE: How (And Why) We Test USB Power Adapters