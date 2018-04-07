Tom's Teardown: Philips SPS8038B AC USB Adapter

The Verdict? Picture 40 of 41

The SPS8038B delivered 1.89A out of its 2.1A claimed output rating on its worst run. That's disappointing, but not too far off the mark. Although its output noise is the worst among AC-USB power adapters that have survived my testing, at least it remained within acceptable limits for USB after the burn-in reconditioning.



My main issues with the SPS8038B are poor efficiency at no more than 63% after burn-in, when even Level IV efficiency requires 64% for a 10W adapter, plus those random metal bits on the transformer’s tape.



Is the convenience of a device tray worth picking one of these up? Maybe, if you are into these sorts of things and don’t mind the ~$2/year impact on power and outdated resistor-based charger identification.



