Tom's Community Contest: Build the Best Budget Gaming PC for Fortnite



The Tom's Hardware Best PC Builds competition is back! We're asking for the best budget gaming PC for Fortnite. Submit for your chance to win Fortnite Limited Edition.



It's official: Fortnite is the new king of battle royale. With over 3.4 million concurrent players, Fortnite tops PUBG, H1Z1, and the rest of the royales. To celebrate, we're hosting a very special Best PC Builds Competition around designing a budget Fortnite Gaming PC. All it really takes to run Fortnite is a modern CPU, 4 GB of RAM, and well, a drive to install it on.

Given the current climate for the PC-building industry, that's a good thing. These days, you'd be hard-pressed to find--let alone purchase--anything faster than a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or a Radeon RX 550 without throwing down several hundred-dollar bills. And, frankly, this game doesn't need anything more than that, which is why were limiting this edition of Best PC Builds to a budget of $500 or less.

Now, that doesn't mean you have to hit $500. While you can't go over that budget, you can certainly go under. We're looking for the best-performing builds with the greatest value impact, so builds that come in at a budget of $400 or less will get bonus points when under consideration.

To sweeten the deal, we're running a concurrent giveaway for a copy of Fortnite Battle Royale Limited Edition. The Limited Edition (a $149 value!) has everything you need to get started playing Fortnite, including tons of goodies like two exclusive legendary heroes, an exclusive legendary weapon, two extra copies of the Standard Edition for your friends, an exclusive founder's chat channel, and much more. Two runners-up winners will each receive a $50 Steam gift card. To enter the giveaway, simply follow the instructions on the giveaway widget located in the forum thread.



A submission to the Best PC Builds competition grants an entry, so what are you waiting for? Head to the forums to join the competition and enter the giveaway.

May the Best PC Build win!

Rules