Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List
Z270 is the top-end consumer chipset for Intel's LGA 1151, and it natively supports Kaby Lake CPUs. Here's a list of all available Z270 motherboards.
Intel's Z270 Chipset
With the introduction of Kaby Lake, Intel released its 200-series chipsets, offering mild improvements compared to their 100-series counterparts. The number of HSIO lanes was increased by four across the line, and DDR4 RAM support was extended to memory clocked at 2400MHz. Intel's 200-series chipsets also support the company's new ultra-fast Optane storage technology.
Intel Consumer Chipsets
|Chipset
|X99
|Z270
|Z170
|H270
|H170
|B250
|B150
|CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support
|1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 8
|1 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 4
|1 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 4
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|Chipset PCI-E Support
|8 PCI-E 2.0
|24 PCI-E 3.0
|20 PCI-E 3.0
|20 PCI-E 3.0
|16 PCI-E 3.0
|12 PCI-E 3.0
|8 PCI-E 3.0
|Maximum HSIO Lanes
|18
|30
|26
|30
|22
|25
|18
|Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel
|4/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|DMI
|2.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|CPU Overclocking Support
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|RAID Support 0/1/5/10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|SATA 3.0 Ports
|10
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Intel Optane Support
|✗
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✗
|USB 2.0 Support (USB 3.0)
|14 (6)
|14 (10)
|14 (10)
|14 (8)
|14 (8)
|12 (6)
|12 (6)
|Independent Display Support
|N/A
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
Intel Z270 Mini-ITX Motherboards
ASRock
MSI
Intel Z270 MicroATX Motherboards
ASRock
Asus
MSI
Intel Z270 ATX Motherboards
ASRock
Asus
Gigabyte
MSI
Intel Z270 Extended ATX Motherboards
Gigabyte
Just a request, as they come out, do you think you could list the h270 mini-itx boards as well? In a lot of cases you won't have a cooler to support overclocking so they're functionally as good.
Not the same when you could only have access to single or dual core chips that could OC 30-40%.