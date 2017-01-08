Login | Sign Up
Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List

by
4 Comments

Z270 is the top-end consumer chipset for Intel's LGA 1151, and it natively supports Kaby Lake CPUs. Here's a list of all available Z270 motherboards.

Intel's Z270 Chipset

With the introduction of Kaby Lake, Intel released its 200-series chipsets, offering mild improvements compared to their 100-series counterparts. The number of HSIO lanes was increased by four across the line, and DDR4 RAM support was extended to memory clocked at 2400MHz. Intel's 200-series chipsets also support the company's new ultra-fast Optane storage technology.

Intel Consumer Chipsets

ChipsetX99Z270Z170H270H170B250B150
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 81 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 161 x 161 x 161 x 16
Chipset PCI-E Support8 PCI-E 2.024 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.016 PCI-E 3.012 PCI-E 3.08 PCI-E 3.0
Maximum HSIO Lanes18302630222518
Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel4/22/22/22/22/22/22/2
DMI2.03.03.03.03.03.03.0
CPU Overclocking Support
RAID Support 0/1/5/10
SATA 3.0 Ports10666666
Intel Optane Support
USB 2.0 Support (USB 3.0)14 (6)14 (10)14 (10)14 (8)14 (8)12 (6)12 (6)
Independent Display SupportN/A333333


Intel Z270 Mini-ITX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock Z270M-ITX/ac
$123.99 Newegg

ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming ITX/ac
US$179.99 Amazon

MSI

MSI Z270I Gaming Pro Carbon AC
$179.99 Newegg

Intel Z270 MicroATX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock Z270M Pro4
$119.99 Newegg

ASRock Z270M Extreme4
$159.99 Amazon

Asus

Asus Prime Z270M-Plus
$149.00 Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Z270G Gaming
$199.99 Newegg

MSI

MSI Z270M Mortar
$129.99 Newegg

Intel Z270 ATX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock Z270 Pro4
$119.99 Newegg

ASRock Z270 Killer Sli/AC
$139.99 Newegg

ASRock Z270 Extreme 4
$149.99 Newegg

ASRock Z270 Gaming K6
$169.99 Newegg

ASRock Z270 Taichi
$199.99 Amazon

Asus

Asus Prime Z270-P
$135.00 Amazon

Asus Prime Z270-K
$145.00 Amazon

Asus TUF Z270 Mark 2
$149.00 Amazon

Asus Prime Z270-A
$169.00 Amazon

Asus Strix Z270F Gaming
$189.99 Newegg

Asus ROG Strix Z270H Gaming
$169.99 Newegg

Asus ROG Strix Z270E Gaming
$199.99 Newegg

Asus ROG Maximus IX Hero
$229.00 Amazon

Asus TUF Z270 Mark 1
$249.00 Amazon

Asus ROG Maximus IX Code
$299.99 Newegg

Asus ROG Maximus IX Formula
$389.00 Amazon

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GA-Z270XP-SLI
$139.99 Newegg

Gigabyte GA-Z270X-UD3
$149.99 Newegg

GA-Z270X-Ultra Gaming
$164.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming K5
$179.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 5
$189.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming K7
$199.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7
$239.99 Newegg

MSI

MSI Z270 PC Mate
$124.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Tomahawk
$139.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Sli Plus
$149.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Gaming M3
$159.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Krait Gaming
$159.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro
$164.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon
$174.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Gaming M5
$199.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Gaming M7
$249.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 Xpower Gaming Titanium
$329.99 N82E16813130968

Intel Z270 Extended ATX Motherboards

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 9
$519.99 Newegg

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

Read more
4 comments
  • xXBananasXx
    Hopefully AMD Ryzen will make Intel finally release a non side-step upgrade in terms of performance (i7 4790k still really close to an i7 7700k despite it being several years since its release).
    2
  • DarkSable
    Awesome!

    Just a request, as they come out, do you think you could list the h270 mini-itx boards as well? In a lot of cases you won't have a cooler to support overclocking so they're functionally as good.
    0
  • bak0n
    Z270 required for overclocking may very well make me look at AMD's X300 chip-set for my M-ITX build.
    0
  • Nintendork
    With chips near 4Ghz stock, do you really need to OC just to gain 5-10% more fps with more heat and powerconsumption?

    Not the same when you could only have access to single or dual core chips that could OC 30-40%.
    0
