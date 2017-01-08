Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List

Trending

Z270 is the top-end consumer chipset for Intel's LGA 1151, and it natively supports Kaby Lake CPUs. Here's a list of all available Z270 motherboards.

Intel's Z270 Chipset

With the introduction of Kaby Lake, Intel released its 200-series chipsets, offering mild improvements compared to their 100-series counterparts. The number of HSIO lanes was increased by four across the line, and DDR4 RAM support was extended to memory clocked at 2400MHz. Intel's 200-series chipsets also support the company's new ultra-fast Optane storage technology.


Intel Consumer Chipsets

ChipsetX99Z270Z170H270H170B250B150
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 81 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 161 x 161 x 161 x 16
Chipset PCI-E Support8 PCI-E 2.024 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.020 PCI-E 3.016 PCI-E 3.012 PCI-E 3.08 PCI-E 3.0
Maximum HSIO Lanes18302630222518
Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel4/22/22/22/22/22/22/2
DMI2.03.03.03.03.03.03.0
CPU Overclocking Support
RAID Support 0/1/5/10
SATA 3.0 Ports10666666
Intel Optane Support
USB 2.0 Support (USB 3.0)14 (6)14 (10)14 (10)14 (8)14 (8)12 (6)12 (6)
Independent Display SupportN/A333333


  • xXBananasXx 09 January 2017 02:29
    Hopefully AMD Ryzen will make Intel finally release a non side-step upgrade in terms of performance (i7 4790k still really close to an i7 7700k despite it being several years since its release).
    Reply
  • DarkSable 09 January 2017 03:14
    Awesome!

    Just a request, as they come out, do you think you could list the h270 mini-itx boards as well? In a lot of cases you won't have a cooler to support overclocking so they're functionally as good.
    Reply
  • bak0n 09 January 2017 03:25
    Z270 required for overclocking may very well make me look at AMD's X300 chip-set for my M-ITX build.
    Reply
  • Nintendork 09 January 2017 06:41
    With chips near 4Ghz stock, do you really need to OC just to gain 5-10% more fps with more heat and powerconsumption?

    Not the same when you could only have access to single or dual core chips that could OC 30-40%.
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 09 January 2017 11:43
    Many thanks for compiling this list. Can't wait to pick up my new Z270 and 7700k soon.
    Reply
  • josejones 09 January 2017 16:30
    So not all the motherboards include support for DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. Many are still the older DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, which kinda sucks at this point.
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 09 January 2017 16:44
    19131660 said:
    So not all the motherboards include support for DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. Many are still the older DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, which kinda sucks at this point.

    Yes, Intel's new iGPU supports HDMI 2.0, but there is additional hardware on the motherboard that determines the display support, and to cut costs most are opting to use HDMI 1.4 hardware.

    What is really unfortunate is that most boards that do support HDMI 2.0 are high-end boards. That makes sense in one way, because they should be the most feature rich, but it is all the less likely someone will use an HDMI 2.0 port on a high-end motherboard. Most people that buy those boards will opt to use a more power graphics card. I'd really hope some of them will start to produce more low-end boards with HDMI 2.0 ports, as those may actually find use.
    Reply
  • josejones 10 January 2017 01:04
    19131731 said:
    19131660 said:
    So not all the motherboards include support for DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. Many are still the older DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, which kinda sucks at this point.

    Yes, Intel's new iGPU supports HDMI 2.0, but there is additional hardware on the motherboard that determines the display support, and to cut costs most are opting to use HDMI 1.4 hardware.

    What is really unfortunate is that most boards that do support HDMI 2.0 are high-end boards. That makes sense in one way, because they should be the most feature rich, but it is all the less likely someone will use an HDMI 2.0 port on a high-end motherboard. Most people that buy those boards will opt to use a more power graphics card. I'd really hope some of them will start to produce more low-end boards with HDMI 2.0 ports, as those may actually find use.

    Thanks for your response. I've heard a couple different things now such as:

    1. AM4 mobos don't have integrated graphics, that's why they don't have HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4

    2. AM4 doesn't need it - get it thru your GPU.
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 10 January 2017 04:55
    AM4 motherboards typically will have display ports. They don't have integrated graphics on the motherboard, but AM4 processors do. Similar to an APU.

    Well, strictly speaking none of them need it if you have a graphics card. So AM4 will need it for budget systems just as much as Intel does.
    Reply
  • hixbot 13 January 2017 02:33
    It's shocking that so many kabylake boards don't have hdmi 2.0. In particular the m-itx boards.
    Reply