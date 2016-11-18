Trending

Intel Z170 Motherboard Price List

Z170 is the most feature-rich consumer chipset on the LGA 1151 platform. Here's a list of ITX, ATX and EATX motherboards available now.

Intel's Z170 Chipset

Z170 is the most feature-rich consumer chipset available for the LGA 1151 platform - only the Q170 chipset can surpass it in terms of features, but most of those extras are targeted at business users and are of no real value to gamers.


The Z170 chipset is also unquestionably the highest performance LGA 1151 solution currently available, as it is the only one that allows you to overclock the CPU. This, paired with the ability to support multi-GPU configurations by splitting the CPU’s PCI-E lanes across several graphics cards, make it the best option for gamers and PC enthusiasts. The chipset also supports the most HSIO lanes, tied only by Q170, which OEMs can use to support a wide number of connections and third-party hardware controllers.

Other chipsets can be viewed as stripped-down versions of Z170, but there is one reason why you might want to buy one of those instead: price. With its features, Z170 is the most expensive chipset on the market. Even when you have the choice between a low-end Z170 motherboard and an H170 board, for example, at comparable prices the Z170 may not be the clear winner. Although a straight comparison of the chip would show the Z170 is superior, secondary characteristics of the motherboard such as the power design, audio solution, SATA ports and other features added by the OEM might make the Z170 board less appealing. Therefore, be sure to compare all aspects of the motherboard before buying.


Intel 100 Series Consumer Chipsets

ChipsetZ170H170B150H110
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1x 16 / 2x 8 / 1x 8 + 2x 41x 161x 161x 16
Independent Display Support3332
Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel2 / 22 / 22 / 22 / 1
DMI3.03.03.02.0
CPU Overclocking Support
Intel Smart Sound Technology
Intel Small Business Advantage 4.0
Intel Small Business Basics
Intel RAID Support 0/1/5/10
Intel Smart Response Technology
Max Intel RST for PCI-E3200
I/O Port Flexibility
Maximum HSIO Lanes26221814
Chipset PCI-E Support20x v3.016x v3.08x v3.06x v2.0
USB Support (USB 3.0)14 (10)14 (8)12 (6)10 (4)
SATA 3.0 Ports6664


  adamovera 18 November 2016 04:40
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-2811438/intel-z170-motherboard-price-list.html
  hixbot 22 November 2016 15:38
    What the?? Why do I need to scroll through 45 "from the web" fake news/ads to get to the comments? Most of them are sexy women click bait with NSFW images that are sexist and misogynistic. Do you want your readers to be unable to view your articles from work computers?
