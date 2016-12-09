Intel H110 Motherboard Price List

Intel's H110 Chipset

Intel's H110 chipset offers the least amount of features of any chipset on the LGA1151 platform, but it is also the least expensive. In many ways, the H110 chipset has more in common with Intel's last few generations of chipsets than the current 100-series. Intel opted to limit the chipset to the older DMI 2.0 that was first introduced with Sandy Bridge, while all other Intel 100-series chipsets use DMI 3.0 that has twice as much bandwidth. The H110 chipset also continues to use PCI-E 2.0 instead of the newer PCI-E 3.0 standard.

It is the only chipset currently used on mini-STX motherboards, and this along with its low price give H110 a niche place in the motherboard market. It should also be noted that there currently aren't any ATX H110 motherboards available on the market. Because the H110 chipset has few features compared to other LGA1151 solutions, however, it is advisable to only use it if you have an extremely limited budget or if you are building a mini-STX PC.

Intel 100 Series Consumer Chipsets

Z170 H170 B150 H110 CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support 1 x 16 / 2 x 8 / 1 x 8 + 2 x 4 1 x 16 1 x 16 1 x 16 Independent Display Support 3 3 3 2 Memory Channels / DIMMs per Channel 2 / 2 2 / 2 2 / 2 2 / 1 DMI 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 CPU Overclocking Support ✓ ✗ ✗ ✗ Intel Smart Sound Technology ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ Intel Small Business Advantage 4.0 ✗ ✓ ✓ ✗ Intel Small Business Basics ✗ ✓ ✓ ✓ Intel RAID Support 0/1/5/10 ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ Intel Smart Response Technology ✓ ✓ ✗ ✗ Max Intel RST for PCI-E 3 2 0 0 I/O Port Flexibility ✓ ✓ ✓ ✗ Maximum HSIO Lanes 26 22 18 14 Chipset PCIe Support 20x v3.0 16x v3.0 8x v3.0 6 v2.0 USB Support (USB 3.0) 14 (10) 14 (8) 12 (6) 10 (4) SATA 3.0 Ports 6 6 6 4



