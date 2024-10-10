eufyCam S3 Pro: peace of mind without the subscription

Busy professionals, parents, and homeowners. Just how much security are you happy with? Some security, you may argue, is better than none at all. Urban settings can be anxiety inducing at the best of times, so having piece-of-mind for your property, family and friends is probably the main driving factor in getting some installed.

A reliable security system doesn’t need expert fitting, nor do you need to commit to a pricey ongoing monthly fees. Luckily, eufyCam S3 Pro – a solar-powered, wireless security system, checks all these boxes.

(Image credit: eufy)

The eufyCam S3 Pro is an all-in-one solution, requiring no complicated wiring or installations. Setting up the cameras takes just a few minutes, thanks to the user-friendly eufy app. Where would we be without our beloved smartphones.

A built-in solar panel ensures continuous charging, eliminating the hassle of swapping out batteries or relying on power outlets. With 4K video recording and night vision capabilities, the S3 Pro captures crystal-clear footage day and night.

Users particularly appreciate the integrated AI technology that distinguishes between humans, animals, and moving objects. The intelligent alerts you receive on your smartphone provides peace of mind, knowing that any potential threats will be caught on camera. The eufyCam S3 Pro stores footage locally on the included HomeBase 3, so no one has to worry about recurring cloud storage fees.

(Image credit: eufy)

Once installed you can go about your busy life with confidence, knowing that the eufyCam S3 Pro is vigilantly protecting home and family without the burden of a monthly subscription. The eufyCam S3 Pro gives the security and reassurance anyone might need, making your home feel that little bit more looked after.

Key Features overview

Solar-powered, wireless design: No wiring, no batteries, no hassle. 4K video recording and night vision provides crystal-clear footage day and night.

Built-in AI technology provides accurate identification of humans, animals, and moving objects.

Intelligent alerts means real-time notifications straight to your smartphone, coupled with local storage that means you can securely store footage on the included HomeBase 3, with no need for another monthly outgoing.

The simplicity of installation and amazing usability means anyone will find this home security system a breeze to use.

Make sure to have a look, here.