This stylish RuneScape PC gives you new-school tech with an old-school look

Hark, heroes! Your time has come. You wouldn't think a game that came out over 20 years ago would be more popular today, but that's the power of Old School RuneScape. Whether you were one of the participants at the Falador Massacre or just started playing recently, you already know the thrill provided by the risk-it-all mechanics of this retro MMO.

Just because you like old-school gameplay, though, doesn't mean you want an old-school machine. You still want a computer powerful enough to run modern AAA titles. Luckily, Starforge Systems has you covered with its Old School RuneScape PC Bundle . Whether you're a wise old man or a "n00b," this PC delivers the power and style you need to stay ahead of the griefers.

From 2001 to today

Let's be real: If you're even considering buying an Old School RuneScape–themed desktop, it's because you've created memories inside that game that mean a lot to you. Maybe you're an OG player who spent their formative teenage years staying up too late with their guild. Or maybe you're a more recent convert who's finally found a community you connect with online. It's even possible you're into RuneScape because one of your parents played it when they were young and you've finally got a common game you can share.

In 2001, reaching out and connecting to a real human being on the other side of your screen felt revolutionary. The novelty of that may have worn off, but that connection is just as important now as it was then. A PC like this can serve as a constant reminder of all the great times you've had building a community in RuneScape that keeps you coming back.

(Image credit: Starforge Systems)

Combat path starter kit

Enough of the sentiment. You aren't going to achieve skill mastery without the proper tools to do so, and this Starforge Systems rig gives you exactly what you need to do the job. The GPU is an AMD RX 7800 XT and the CPU is an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X—next-gen technology that makes a classic game like this move faster than you could have imagined. The 32GB of RAM and the 1TB SSD run circles around the recommended specs and give you the power you need for games that came out more recently than the Bush administration.

This kind of power can produce a lot of heat, but luckily, this PC has specialized in Ancient Magicks and knows Ice Burst, keeping your system cool with the Starforge Custom Bitspower 240mm Liquid Cooler. That, in addition to the 5 Bitspower RGB fans, will take care of the heat of battle, all while maintaining your components' health.

(Image credit: Starforge Systems)

Your PC's magic armor

Fighting the dark forces of Gielinor doesn't mean much if you can't do it in style. This PC bundle comes with a platelight acrylic featuring Dionysius, the wise old man. You can also customize this desktop with acrylics featuring Vorkath, The Maiden, inhabitants of the God Wars dungeon, and more.

The rest of the case is pure RuneScape, with the classic logo—a warrior and a mage— and a gateway on the side showcasing your top-of-the-line components. Whether you're a newbie or a vet, this rig sets a mood perfect for untold hours spent beyond Lingrave. Even better, through December 3rd, you can take advantage of Starforge Systems' Black Friday sale and save $115. That's less than a 12 Month Premier Membership to Old School RuneScape! In short, it's loot that you shouldn't bypass.