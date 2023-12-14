The future of enterprise IT – Supermicro and the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processors

Watch above to see Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger join Supermicro CEO Charles Liang and the team to explore the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® feature set and what it means for the Supermicro X13 series.

Announced today, Dec 14, 2023, the subjects under discussion are as broad as the range itself, from AI and HPC to Rack Scale, Cloud Computing and Liquid Cooling solutions.

(Image credit: Supermicro)

Whatever your optimized server needs, Supermicro’s X13 range of products has always been the place to go for a specific solution across a broad range of industries and applications.

The sheer diversity of the silicon valley based company’s extensive product portfolio means customers can find exactly what they need, whatever their workload requirements are or enterprise size.

Recently that’s meant offerings such as GPU-accelerated servers, which are perfect for the increasing demands of AI-focused solutions, to agile Edge servers designed for 5G and telco deployments.

Whatever business you’re in there’s a Supermicro X13 application optimized solution for everyone.

Now the entire family of servers from Supermicro is available with the brand new 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, formerly codenamed Emerald Rapids.

(Image credit: Supermicro)

The Supermicro X13 product family has always been at the cutting edge of offering systems with the latest technologies. With the growing power requirements and thus heat produced direct-to-chip liquid cooling is becoming an essential environmental technology that all data center operators need to consider.

Supermicro designs systems that are energy efficient, with the latest EDSFF and CXL storage technologies. Now Intel’s latest gen CPUs are continuing to make the Supermicro X13 products the first choice for compute-intensive AI, Enterprise, Cloud, Storage, and Edge workloads

5th Gen Intel® Xeon® delivers increased performance at the same power envelope compared to the previous generation, making it the ideal solution across a whole range of resource intensive tasks from HPC to AI.

When deployed in the high performance environment of Supermicro’s comprehensive X13 server range , you have an unbeatable combination, and can rest assured that you’re getting the very best out of the new high performance and cutting edge processors.

With better performance-per-watt at the same power envelope, enhanced last-level cache and pin-compatibility with 4th Gen Xeon® for easy upgrades, the Supermicro X13 range is able to grow with you, your company, and your needs.

(Image credit: Supermicro)

Best of all, you can just try it out for yourself.

Supermicro’s Jumpstart program, in partnership with Intel, allows you to run benchmarks and validate workloads on bare-metal X13 servers remotely for a no-commitment test bed of the new servers with 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors.

Post deployment, Supermicro’s industry-leading PSOE (Partner Server Optimization & Engagement) program is there to support you and your teams as you deliver the very best solutions for your customers.

Finally, if you’re already deploying Supermicro X13 servers, the upgrade to the 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® is seamless, with pin-to-pin compatibility across the board.