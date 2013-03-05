Tom's Guide: 15 Android Pinball Games

We're a big fan of modern video games but you just can't beat some of the arcade classics, like Pac-Man and almost any kind of pinball machines. Still, arcades are becoming more rare, and most of us don't have the time to spend all afternoon hanging out in one anyway. To that end, we must make do with mobile recreations of these amazing games. Check out Tom's Guide's latest story, '15 Android Pinball Games' for 15 different pinball games you can play on your Android phone or tablet.

Pinball games are an American institution, harkening back to the days of the Depression (and before) as cheap entertainment, often reviled as a form of gambling or praised as a game of skill. While manufacturers of physical pinball machines have taken a beating with the rise of video gaming, pinball still lives on and is even moving into the digital arena. Have a go at it with these fun Android pinball games!15 Android Pinball Games

Android Apps

