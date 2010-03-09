Trending

VIDEO: Freescale's $200 Chromium Tablet

By Business Computing 

At Mobile World Congress, Freescale showed off a rather nifty little tablet running Chromium OS. It's the same device we saw running Android at CES, the i.MX51.

The Chrome Source reports that, though the demo shows input via a mouse and keyboard, the device is capable of touch as they also showed a tablet running some variation of Linux that had capacitive input.

With an integrated webcam and a $200 price tag, the device is likely to turn a lot of heads; especially when you have the likes of Apple and HP selling similar, higher end devices for three times that. Tentative early adopters could decide to try something like this rather than go right for the expensive option.

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tomtompiper 09 March 2010 21:57
    Great news that it runs native Linux. This will rock when the open source guys get hold of it.
  • Glorian 09 March 2010 22:07
    Look a USB port!
  • rajangel 09 March 2010 22:11
    I have to admit, I'd purchase one of these if it came with some sort of package manager like synaptic. As long as it had capabilities to port gnome and kde apps... I'd shell out $200 for it. Even if it only had a 1 ghz processor. Chrome source says it has an ARM processor. I'd assume its close to what the nexus runs.

    Well worth it. Especially with all the nintendo ds ports and ps ports. Heh. I'd kill for one of these with a capable emulator port. HOLY COW.
  • 09 March 2010 22:13
    Freescale tablet ($200) vs Ipad (starting at $499) bucks??? And only the first one supports Flash and it is multi-task! Yes, I will buy it!
  • Abrahm 09 March 2010 22:19
    Hmmm... I like it, but I'd be more willing to buy one if it ran Android on it instead of Chrome.
  • JasonAkkerman 09 March 2010 22:23
    Sign me up.

    /Sure would like to see the specs on that thing.
  • saaiello 09 March 2010 22:35
    That looks sweet and linux to boot awesome.
  • schmich 09 March 2010 22:44
    The interviewer is annoying -.-
  • abowlofsoda 09 March 2010 22:45
    this is so fail. your better off with an iPad!
  • sliem 09 March 2010 22:46
    Price is right. Not for people with fat fingers haha unless they have stylus.
