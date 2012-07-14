ODROID-X: The $129 Quad-core Alternative to Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi has been hugely popular since launch, but the little board doesn't pack a big punch. What to do if you're looking for something more powerful? Korean company Hardkernel has a quad-core solution that might be suitable. Dubbed ODROID-X, the developer board measures 3.5 x 3.7 inches and packs a a 1.4 GHz Exynos 4412 quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 CPU, Mali 400 graphics, 1GB of RAM, 6 USB 2.0 ports, 10/1000Mbps Ethernet, mic and headphone jacks, a full-sized SDHC card slot, and runs on Google's Android 4.0.4. You can also opt for some additional features including a WiFi chip and antenna, LCD, Bluetooth, HDMI, camera, and storage modules.

Obviously, this is a huge step up from Raspberry Pi's ARM1176JZF-S700 MHz CPU, VideoCore IV GPU, and 256 megabytes of RAM, and this jump in spec also applies to the price. While a Raspberry Pi board will only set you back $35, the ODROID-X costs significantly more at $129. Still, this is a device aimed at software and hardware developers and enthusiasts, whereas Raspberry Pi was designed to be used in the classroom to teach the basics of computer science. Perhaps kids starting out with Raspberry Pi will want to graduate to the ODROID-X before long.

ODROID-X is available now via Hardkernel's website.