Apple Robbed of 90GB of Files From Admiring Teen

By  

Source: Apple

It never looks good when someone hacks a large company. But it's even worse when a teenager makes off with 90GB of ostensibly secure files from Apple, a $1 trillion tech company that prides itself on the security of its products, and that appears to be exactly what happened last year.

The Age reported that a teenager from Melbourne, the state capital of Victoria in Australia, pleaded guilty to compromising Apple's mainframe. The unnamed teenager is said to have accessed the company's servers multiple times over the course of a year, eventually stealing 90GB of "secure files" whose contents are currently unknown. He's also said to have accessed some Apple accounts; it's not clear which ones or how many.

Apple was able to block the teen's access to its systems once it detected his presence. The company then informed the FBI, which investigated the hack, and eventually the Australian Federal Police raided the kid's home and found hacking tools in a folder called "hacky hack hack," (which, admittedly, probably isn't the most discreet way to store illicit software used to steal data from one of the world's largest companies).

Details about the case are being kept quiet because the teen is said to have bragged about his exploits via WhatsApp, with The Age reporting that his lawyer believes "his client had become so well-known in the international hacking community that even mentioning the case in detail could expose him to risk." Apple shouldn't want to share too many details with the public either, considering it was bested by a suburban teen.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the case is the fact that the teenager doesn't appear to have hacked Apple out of spite or desire for money. Instead, he's said to be a big fan of the company and eventually wanted to work there. Sentencing on the case was delayed until next month, but assuming he's not barred from using computers for a while, the kid could have quite a resume to submit to security companies.

For anyone else looking to compromise Apple's servers or products, the company is currently running a bug bounty program, though it's not currently open to the public (and it's reportedly offering too little financial compensation to offset the appeal of selling vulnerabilities to someone else). Going through official channels is probably a better career path than breaking in and bragging about it to the hacking community.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vern72 16 August 2018 17:17
    C'mon kid. It's supposed to be "Hacky McHackface".
    Reply
  • Dantte 16 August 2018 18:25
    His Kung Fu is strong... or Apple just sucks!
    Reply
  • popatim 16 August 2018 20:10
    I think it's funny that Apple has a Mainframe instead of a network of Mac's LoL
    Reply
  • techy1966 17 August 2018 13:32
    So what they are saying is that they caught him because he was bragging on the internet about what he had done. That is if you read between the lines of the story. I'm sure if if would have kept his mouth shut Apple and the FBI would still be just as clueless as to who done it. I guess it is true most criminals are just out right stupid sometimes.
    Reply
  • MisterZ 17 August 2018 20:46
    He'll get a slap on the wrist, being a minor. Australian justice system is pretty weak.
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 August 2018 05:18
    Title had me thinking it was Apple that stole data from the teen!

    21237209 said:
    Apple Robbed of 90GB of Files From by Admiring Teen : Read more
    Fixed.
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 August 2018 05:24
    21237527 said:
    His Kung Fu is strong... or Apple just sucks!
    Most likely, it's the latter. He's certainly not better than most of the pros. Hacking is one of those skills that benefits immensely from experience. Even if he's incredibly smart, his experience would pale in comparison to people who've been doing it 10 or 20 years longer.

    Which kinda makes you wonder... who else has been in there?
    Reply
  • bit_user 19 August 2018 05:27
    21237803 said:
    I think it's funny that Apple has a Mainframe instead of a network of Mac's LoL
    I'm sure they don't have either. They run their own cloud, and it most likely uses some flavor of BSD.
    Reply
  • karenjoly 19 August 2018 11:52
    Apple Robbed of 90GB of Files From Admiring Teen ?

    Really?

    Someone stole a teen's files from Apple ?

    The grammar here sucks.
    Get in someone who knows English.
    Reply
  • daryl.b.t 20 August 2018 02:39
    The idiom is wrong, they used 'from' instead of 'by'.
    Reply