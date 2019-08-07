Back to School AMA: What PC Should You Get?

With school starting soon, both for college students and in many public schools, it's time to start thinking about your tech. Whether you're a parent buying your 6th grader their first computer or an incoming freshmen headed to university, you need to find the right PC and accessories.



But just what should you buy? Should freshmen build your own custom desktop for the dorm or grab a lightweight laptop to bring to class? Should parents go for a low-cost Chromebook or get their teenagers a more full-fledged Windows or Mac-based computer?

The answer to all these questions is: it depends on your needs and budget. To help you make the right back-to-school tech decisions, Tom's Hardware Editor-in-Chief will be staffing the forums, answering your questions.

Just comment in the thread below and ask us anything you want about student PCs, helpful peripherals and whatever else you want to know. Our AMA starts now and will run until August 8th. We hope to see you there!