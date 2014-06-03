Dell Announces Inspiron 11 3000 Series and Inspiron 13 7000

Among a bevy of tablets, laptops, and other devices, Dell today unveiled the new Inspiron 11 3000 (not to be confused with the current line of Inspiron 11 3000s) and the Inspiron 13 7000. Both of these laptops are meant to be light workstations with one new feature popularized by the Lenovo Yoga: the ability to rotate the display 360 degrees.

The Inspiron 11 3000 can be customized to back an Intel Pentium quad-core processor and 500 GB of storage. Dell claims that the Inspiron 11 3000 has up to 8 hours and 18 minutes of battery life, making it quite the boon as a on-the-go work slash entertainment device.

The Inspiron 13 7000 is the 11 3000 in 13.3-inch form factor. It can be scaled up to pack a 4th gen Intel Core processor, a 1920x1080 display, and a backlit keyboard to keep you company in the dark.

Both of the Inspiron products come with an additional 20 GB of storage for Dropbox to keep users connected to the cloud.

The Inspiron 11 3000 will be available on June 19th off of Dell's website for $449.99. The Inspiron 13 7000 will be coming a little bit later this year in September, with pricing details yet to be revealed.

