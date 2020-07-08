DIY Geiger Counter Detects Radiation With a Raspberry Pi and Steampunk Twist

Looking for a Raspberry Pi project that looks as good as functions? This Pi-powered Geiger counter by Chris Crocker-White definitely fits the bill. On top of being able to measure radioactive emissions, like alpha and beta particles and gamma rays, it lives inside handmade, steampunk-themed housing complete with working Nixie tubes.

Crocker-White used a Raspberry Pi 3A+ to make the Nixie tubes and LEDs react to feedback from the radiation detector.

On the software side, the Pi uses InfluxDB to log data used by Grafana (a data monitoring and analysis application). When a pulse is detected, the LEDs and Nixie tubes respond.

(Image credit: Chris Crocker-White)

Small micro boards called Exixe control the Nixie tubes. Each board has its own microcontroller.

This Raspberry Pi project also features a mechanical counter that relies on a servo motor to increase the count.

All of this retro hardware comes together in a nicely finished wooden case, and yes, it actually works!

If you want to create this project at home, you're in luck. Crocker-White went above and beyond with a complete how-to guide that features pictures and hardware links along the way. Be sure to follow him on Reddit for more projects and future updates on this one.