Gigabyte Teases New Displays On Thinner Aero 15 Laptops

Gigabyte teased an update for its Aero 15 and 15X gaming laptops in a video posted to its YouTube account and on a company landing page, revealing that the thin and light laptops are even thinner and will now offer 4K and 144Hz 1080p display options.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 and 15X are the company’s thinnest, lightest, and most-powerful gaming laptops (before switching up to the Aorus brand), but the six-second video and subsequent landing page don’t delve too far into the new version’s primary hardware, highlighting only the reduced profile (now just 0.18mm), new display options, and a few other features.

This could mean that the new Aero 15 and 15X have the same internal hardware as their predecessors (which featured Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPUs, 16GB of memory, and GTX 1060 and 1070 graphics with Max-Q Design, respectively), but the lack of full technical specifications could also indicate that Intel is about to drop its anticipated Coffee Lake-H processors.

Internal hardware aside, Gigabyte gave away several key details of the new display options, which replace the 1920 x 1080 60Hz IPS display with your choice of a bezel-less 1080p 144Hz screen or a 4K (3840 x 2160) panel with a 100% AdobeRGB color gamut. Both of the new display options also feature an advanced ambient light sensor, which can be used to detect the brightness around the user and automatically adjust the display backlighting accordingly to save energy and provide a clear sight of the panel in light or dark conditions.

Gigabyte also upgraded the Aero 15’s card reader, switching to a new UHS-II interface that the company said delivers 12x faster read and write speeds than a standard reader. The new Aero laptops also feature a new keyboard with N-key rollover and Dolby Atmos digital audio.

Pricing, availability, and full specifications of the new Gigabyte Aero 15 and 15X gaming laptops are currently unknown, but we should know more (and might even be able to buy them) on April 3.