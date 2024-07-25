A third AMD Strix Point Ryzen AI CPU has been officially confirmed— Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 debuts just above HX 370

More details about AMD's Ryzen AI "Strix Point" CPUs have been coming to light over the past few weeks, and today we got official confirmation of a third Ryzen AI 9 300 Series CPU, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, to join the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365. These mobile Strix Point CPUs blend Zen 5 and Zen 5C cores (the exact ratio varies depending on the chip) with onboard XDNA 2 NPUs for AI workloads and an optimized RDNA 3.5 architecture for the new iGPUs.

A recent Zen 5 showcase showed off benchmarks of the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, outperforming its contemporaries by a fair margin. While manufacturer-supplied benchmarks should always be taken with a grain of salt, other recent Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 benchmarks lend credence to AMD's official numbers. Since the new Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 slots in directly above the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, this bodes well for the near future of AMD-powered laptops and handheld PCs, though we don't anticipate a dramatic performance difference between HX 375 and HX 370.

Confirmed AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU Specifications So Far

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 CPU Cores and Threads Clock Speeds NPU Spec iGPU Spec Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 12 Cores (4 Zen 5, 8 Zen 5C), 24 Threads Base 2 GHz; Up to 5.1 GHz XDNA2 @ 55 TOPS Radeon 890M w/ 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12 Cores (4 Zen 5, 8 Zen 5C), 24 Threads Base 2 GHz; Up to 5.1 GHz XDNA2 @ 50 TOPS Radeon 890M w/ 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs Ryzen AI 9 365 10 Cores (4 Zen 5, 6 Zen 5C), 20 Threads Base 2 GHz; Up to 5 GHz XDNA2 @ 50 TOPS Radeon 880M w/ 12 RDNA 3.5 CUs

The main difference between the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 and its former highest-end counterpart, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, is a slightly-amped up NPU with 5 TOPS more throughput to throw toward AI tasks.

The Ryzen 9 HX 370 does already seem to be quite competitive with the likes of the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, after all, and even outpaces the last-gen Ryzen 9 7945HX3D in synthetic single-core performance.

Ultimately, we'll have to wait and see how these Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs are used across different devices and how the real-world pricing difference between HX 370 and HX 375 manifests to determine whether this ends up being a harmless extra SKU or an attempt to nickel the end customer for five extra TOPS of NPU throughput. For now, though, the existing benchmarks for these new chips look promising for AMD, and another high-end laptop CPU is always nice.