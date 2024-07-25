A third AMD Strix Point Ryzen AI CPU has been officially confirmed— Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 debuts just above HX 370
It also has a slightly more powerful NPU— 55 TOPS compared to 50 on the other Ryzen AI NPUs.
More details about AMD's Ryzen AI "Strix Point" CPUs have been coming to light over the past few weeks, and today we got official confirmation of a third Ryzen AI 9 300 Series CPU, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, to join the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365. These mobile Strix Point CPUs blend Zen 5 and Zen 5C cores (the exact ratio varies depending on the chip) with onboard XDNA 2 NPUs for AI workloads and an optimized RDNA 3.5 architecture for the new iGPUs.
A recent Zen 5 showcase showed off benchmarks of the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, outperforming its contemporaries by a fair margin. While manufacturer-supplied benchmarks should always be taken with a grain of salt, other recent Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 benchmarks lend credence to AMD's official numbers. Since the new Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 slots in directly above the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, this bodes well for the near future of AMD-powered laptops and handheld PCs, though we don't anticipate a dramatic performance difference between HX 375 and HX 370.
Confirmed AMD Ryzen AI 9 CPU Specifications So Far
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|CPU Cores and Threads
|Clock Speeds
|NPU Spec
|iGPU Spec
|Ryzen AI 9 HX 375
|12 Cores (4 Zen 5, 8 Zen 5C), 24 Threads
|Base 2 GHz; Up to 5.1 GHz
|XDNA2 @ 55 TOPS
|Radeon 890M w/ 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs
|Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|12 Cores (4 Zen 5, 8 Zen 5C), 24 Threads
|Base 2 GHz; Up to 5.1 GHz
|XDNA2 @ 50 TOPS
|Radeon 890M w/ 16 RDNA 3.5 CUs
|Ryzen AI 9 365
|10 Cores (4 Zen 5, 6 Zen 5C), 20 Threads
|Base 2 GHz; Up to 5 GHz
|XDNA2 @ 50 TOPS
|Radeon 880M w/ 12 RDNA 3.5 CUs
The main difference between the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 and its former highest-end counterpart, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, is a slightly-amped up NPU with 5 TOPS more throughput to throw toward AI tasks.
The Ryzen 9 HX 370 does already seem to be quite competitive with the likes of the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, after all, and even outpaces the last-gen Ryzen 9 7945HX3D in synthetic single-core performance.
Ultimately, we'll have to wait and see how these Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs are used across different devices and how the real-world pricing difference between HX 370 and HX 375 manifests to determine whether this ends up being a harmless extra SKU or an attempt to nickel the end customer for five extra TOPS of NPU throughput. For now, though, the existing benchmarks for these new chips look promising for AMD, and another high-end laptop CPU is always nice.
Christopher Harper has been a successful freelance tech writer specializing in PC hardware and gaming since 2015, and ghostwrote for various B2B clients in High School before that. Outside of work, Christopher is best known to friends and rivals as an active competitive player in various eSports (particularly fighting games and arena shooters) and a purveyor of music ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Killer Mike to the Sonic Adventure 2 soundtrack.
