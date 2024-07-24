Pick up Acer's RTX 4070-Powered Nitro 16 gaming laptop with AMD CPU for only $1,129

With all the recent press of issues with Intel 13th and 14th generation processors, their failure rates, and crashing issues, it comes as no surprise that consumers will be hesitant about picking up anything with one of these affected CPUs inside, even though reports of mobile CPUs aren't affected by the same issues. So the great news about today's deal is that it contains an AMD Ryzen CPU instead if you're uneasy about shopping for a laptop with Intel inside. Not as common on the market as Intel-based laptop systems, this AMD gaming laptop is still a competent gaming machine and one of the best gaming laptops near a thousand dollars.

Available at Newegg, the Nitro 16 gaming laptop from Acer is on sale for $1,129 — a great value option for a modern gaming laptop that contains Nvidia's latest 40-series graphics and an AMD processor. The hardware packed inside the chassis of the Nitro 16 comprises of an Nvidia RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for storage.

The Nitro 16 comes with a QHD IPS screen that uses a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. Expect smooth gaming with a fast 165 Hz refresh rate, and good viewing angles. A bright four-zone RGB backlit keyboard and included number pad provide the RGB gamer aesthetic and allow easier key identification in low-lit environments.

Acer Nitro 16 (RTX 4070) Gaming Laptop: now $1,129 at Newegg (was $1,199)



We reviewed the Acer Nitro 16 and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its competent gaming performance and excellent entry-level pricing. The unit tested was for a lower-powered SKU than today's deal, making this particular laptop even better value for the price.

The Acer Nitro 16 comes with a great selection of ports, including an HDMI 2.1 port and 5 USB ports that consist of 1x USB 2.0 port, 1x USB 4 port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, an ethernet (RJ45) port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. Plenty for all your favorite peripherals.