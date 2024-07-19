Save $700 off Alienware's massive, RTX 4090-powered m18 R2 gaming laptop

If you're still in the mood for some deals this week after all the pomp and splendor of the Amazon Prime Day sales events, then check out the $700 savings on this absolutely bonkers-specced gaming laptop from Alienware. This laptop has everything including the kitchen sink packed into its sleek chassis, from the most powerful graphics card on the market to Intel's top-of-the-line 24-core Core i9-14900HX processor.

Head over to the Dell website to see the offer on the Alienware m18 R2 where the price has dropped $700 from the original $3,999 asking price to now $3,299. Now even with the hefty $700 discount the price of this beastly laptop is still a shock to any bank account, but if you're looking for one of the best gaming laptops available then you are unfortunately going to have to spend a little more to acquire one.

Why is this laptop over $3K? Well, if we take a look at the specs of this monster, then you can start to see that it includes a lot of the most powerful bits of laptop hardware available. To start, the Alienware m18 R2 has an 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixel resolution) screen with a smooth 165 Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, Nvidia G-SYNC and DDS (Dynamic Display Switch), with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. Powered by the Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU, Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a large capacity 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.

See our review of the Alienware m18 R2 where we reviewed a slightly less powerful version of this gaming behemoth, but still were impressed with it enough to award it one of our coveted Editor's Choice awards and give it 4 stars in our review. We were fans of its sturdy build quality (although heavy), strong gaming performance, and inclusion of a low-profile Cherry switch mechanical keyboard.