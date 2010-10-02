Nvidia GPU Settlement Covers Apple, Dell, and HP

The Nvidia GPU material defect may be behind the company's latest products, but some customers haven't forgotten the sting that they felt when their GPU failed inside their notebooks.
The good news for those affected (at least in the United States) is that the class action settlement is almost ready for everyone to take part in.
Right now, the covered laptop models are ones from Apple, HP and Dell. Owners of the Apple and Dell laptops with the faulty GPU may have their hardware replaced. HP laptop owners, however, may receive a replacement notebook of similar kind and value.
Nvidia will fund $2 million for reimbursement, which will be used for repairs.
Of course, Nvidia holds steady in that it did nothing wrong.
"NVIDIA denies all allegations of wrongdoing and has asserted many defenses," a notice issued by the U.S. District Court reads, according to AppleInsider. "The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing."
Check out the dedicated Nvidia Settlement page for the full details and the list below to see if your laptop model is included.
Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch) May 2007 – September 2008
Apple MacBook Pro (17-inch) May 2007 – September 2008
Dell Inspiron 1420 May 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Inspiron 9400/E1705 March 2006 – February 28, 2010
Dell Latitude D620 December 2005 – November 30, 2008
Dell Latitude D630 February 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Latitude D630c February 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Latitude D820 November 2005 – March 31, 2008
Dell Latitude D830 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Precision M2300 August 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Precision M4300 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Precision M6300 December 2007 – March 31, 2009
Dell Precision M65 November 2005 – January 31, 2008
Dell Vostro 1700 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1310 December 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1400 May 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1510 December 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1710 January 2008 – July 31, 2008
Dell XPS M1210 March 2006 – November 30, 2008
Dell XPS M1330 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell XPS M1530 September 2007 – January 31, 2009
Dell XPS M1710 March 2006 – February 28, 2010
Dell XPS M1730 November 2007 – January 31, 2009
Dell XPS1710 March 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Compaq Presario v30xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v31xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v32xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v33xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v34xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v60xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v61xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v62xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v63xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v64xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario F500 October 2006 – September 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv20xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv21xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv22xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv23xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv24xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv60xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv61xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv62xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv63xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv64xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv90xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv92xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv93xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv94xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion tx1xxx March 2007 – May 31, 2008
*smug little jab in the kidney*
Then they obviously are not affected by the problem if their laptop is in the garbage...
nVidia did wrong in not keeping an eye on the production. They should have had better QA to spot such problems and stop shipments.
And then there are the nVidia's contractors, who did the shoddy job at producing the chips (nVidia, much like Intel and AMD doesn't manufacture chips in-house).
There was a long chain of errors. nVidia is certainly to blame because they didn't had enough controls to prevent this from happening, but the real production of shoddy chips was done by third party manufacturers, and by the OEMs witch didn't have a decent QA policy or simply didn't care. All those products are for the consumer market anyway.