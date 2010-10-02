Trending

Nvidia GPU Settlement Covers Apple, Dell, and HP

By Business Computing 

A little payback for getting a bum GPU.

The Nvidia GPU material defect may be behind the company's latest products, but some customers haven't forgotten the sting that they felt when their GPU failed inside their notebooks.

The good news for those affected (at least in the United States) is that the class action settlement is almost ready for everyone to take part in.

Right now, the covered laptop models are ones from Apple, HP and Dell. Owners of the Apple and Dell laptops with the faulty GPU may have their hardware replaced. HP laptop owners, however, may receive a replacement notebook of similar kind and value.

Nvidia will fund $2 million for reimbursement, which will be used for repairs.

Of course, Nvidia holds steady in that it did nothing wrong.

"NVIDIA denies all allegations of wrongdoing and has asserted many defenses," a notice issued by the U.S. District Court reads, according to AppleInsider. "The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing."

Check out the dedicated Nvidia Settlement page for the full details and the list below to see if your laptop model is included.

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch) May 2007 – September 2008
Apple MacBook Pro (17-inch) May 2007 – September 2008
Dell Inspiron 1420 May 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Inspiron 9400/E1705 March 2006 – February 28, 2010
Dell Latitude D620 December 2005 – November 30, 2008
Dell Latitude D630 February 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Latitude D630c February 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Latitude D820 November 2005 – March 31, 2008
Dell Latitude D830 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Precision M2300 August 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Precision M4300 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Precision M6300 December 2007 – March 31, 2009
Dell Precision M65 November 2005 – January 31, 2008
Dell Vostro 1700 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1310 December 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1400 May 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1510 December 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell Vostro Notebook 1710 January 2008 – July 31, 2008
Dell XPS M1210 March 2006 – November 30, 2008
Dell XPS M1330 March 2007 – September 30, 2008
Dell XPS M1530 September 2007 – January 31, 2009
Dell XPS M1710 March 2006 – February 28, 2010
Dell XPS M1730 November 2007 – January 31, 2009
Dell XPS1710 March 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Compaq Presario v30xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v31xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v32xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v33xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v34xx March 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v60xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v61xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v62xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v63xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario v64xx May 2006 – October 31, 2008
HP Compaq Presario F500 October 2006 – September 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv20xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv21xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv22xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv23xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv24xx March 2006 – December 31, 2008
HP Pavilion dv60xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv61xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv62xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv63xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv64xx May 2006 – April 30, 2009
HP Pavilion dv90xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv92xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv93xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion dv94xx May 2006 – November 30, 2008
HP Pavilion tx1xxx March 2007 – May 31, 2008

70 Comments Comment from the forums
  • chromejunkie 01 October 2010 20:02
    You know, maybe Nvidia should start doing things right the first time...

    *smug little jab in the kidney*
    Reply
  • rantoc 01 October 2010 20:13
    Atleast Nvidia pay up to get the issue fixed, not like asome other companies - Make some lame excuse and offer some so called fix for a limited time hoping the media storm blows over and they saved some money by screwing their customers!
    Reply
  • COLGeek 01 October 2010 20:24
    Great. I have 2 systems on this list. Both GPUs on both systems (one Dell and one Apple) run VERY hot. I can hardly wait until they fry themselves and I get to wade through this process. Still, better than nothing.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 01 October 2010 20:29
    Yay they are owning up to systems with defective cards from 4 years ago. That should have been fixed then. Most people just moved on from those oldest systems i bet.
    Reply
  • chrizt4adam 01 October 2010 20:38
    Thanx for taking 2 yrs to pay out Nvidia, you obviously care about your customers...
    Reply
  • Regulas 01 October 2010 20:45
    COLGeekGreat. I have 2 systems on this list. Both GPUs on both systems (one Dell and one Apple) run VERY hot. I can hardly wait until they fry themselves and I get to wade through this process. Still, better than nothing.Make sure you have insurance/coverage, Apple default is one year. Put the Mac on a blanket (cover the exhaust port) and play a several full scree HD resource hogging Flash movies, that will do the trick. Then get a new cooler chip installed.
    Reply
  • theoutbound 01 October 2010 20:47
    nukemasterYay they are owning up to systems with defective cards from 4 years ago. That should have been fixed then. Most people just moved on from those oldest systems i bet.That is the problem. Some of these are so old that most people have purchased new notebooks, and thrown the defective one away. This is too little too late from Nvidia.
    Reply
  • meat81 01 October 2010 20:51
    theoutboundThat is the problem. Some of these are so old that most people have purchased new notebooks, and thrown the defective one away. This is too little too late from Nvidia.
    Then they obviously are not affected by the problem if their laptop is in the garbage...
    Reply
  • 01 October 2010 21:00
    nVidia's customers are OEMs in that particular case. You should talk to Apple, HP and Dell for not checking what stuff they placed in their own product. If that was a defect in every single unit (like people tell) then someone at those companies should have noticed way before selling the notebooks. You just don't make a product without testing it a little bit before selling.

    nVidia did wrong in not keeping an eye on the production. They should have had better QA to spot such problems and stop shipments.

    And then there are the nVidia's contractors, who did the shoddy job at producing the chips (nVidia, much like Intel and AMD doesn't manufacture chips in-house).

    There was a long chain of errors. nVidia is certainly to blame because they didn't had enough controls to prevent this from happening, but the real production of shoddy chips was done by third party manufacturers, and by the OEMs witch didn't have a decent QA policy or simply didn't care. All those products are for the consumer market anyway.
    Reply
  • RDIII 01 October 2010 21:10
    What are we supposed to do if we started parting our system out because it died? I can send in what I've got but I sold the memory, wireless card, and burner. I bet they won't accept it unless it's a complete system.
    Reply