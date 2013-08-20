Tom's Guide: How to Use WhatsApp Messenger

If you're a smartphone owner, you probably already know all about WhatsApp messenger. The free messaging application has over 300 million users across iOS, Android, Nokia, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry. Suffice to say, it's one of the most popular apps available today. The app just added the ability to send voice recordings to your contacts, so we've put together a guide that runs through how to use this new feature as well as all of the others WhatsApp has to offer. Be sure to check out 'How to Use WhatsApp Messenger' for all the tips!
WhatsApp is a cross-platform instant messaging service that has exploded in popularity. In fact, CEO Jan Koum recently boasted that the app was now bigger than Twitter with over 300 million active monthly users and billions of messages sent every day. Among WhatsApp's major selling points is the ease of use of its cross-platform messaging, file and media sharing, as well as the simplicity of creating user accounts (uniquely tied to your phone's SIM card), seamless transitioning between mobile and WiFi data, and contact syncing. Free for the first year of use, WhatsApp charges a paltry $0.99 per year afterwards. Check out our basic run down of WhatsApp's features, as well as a few tips and tricks for making it easier to use.How to Use WhatsApp Messenger
Step 2 Enjoy
Whatapp is a good platform, but unless you do lots of international texting (and your carrier bills you for it) its not worth paying for, since all the services it provide's you already have.
Instead of charging its user base, it could have easily sold user generated data about frequency of use, originating location and destination, peak times by area, broken down by age group.
There are many other valuable metrics that they could use against their information to make more than $1/year/sub without pulling a bait and switch on their user base.