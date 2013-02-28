We've just got our hands on HP's ElitePad 900 G1, which runs a full version of Windows 8. While other tablets, such as the Surface Pro, boast a full version of Windows, HP's offering is business-focused. This could mean that it'd be better adopted into HP's bread and butter market of enterprises. This could be an important product for HP, as it recently said that it is shifting its resources from PCs to tablets. Of course, it's relatively modest Intel Atom Z2760 could be a limiting factor, but we'll let you know if it is in a follow-up coming soon.
First Hands-on and Unboxing of the HP ElitePad 900 G1
For 200 more I can get a tablet PC with an i5, at least 64GB, usb 3.0 port. Besides the optional dock.... thanks but no thanks.
It's also super super thin, much thinner than a surface pro or any o the competing tablets. Super light. This things really is a great tablet. I see no reason to buy anything else in its price range, given that it's a full win 8 pro PC. The expansion jackets are GENIUS too. The whole thing is serviceable with a replaceable battery and screen too.
Wow never heard of the $1200 price tag, I think you're confused, see my above comment about the one I purchased discounted at $600 bucks it retails for $700 and thats the 64GB model. They also have a cheaper 32GB model.