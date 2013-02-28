First Hands-on and Unboxing of the HP ElitePad 900 G1

We've just got our hands on HP's ElitePad 900 G1, which runs a full version of Windows 8. While other tablets, such as the Surface Pro, boast a full version of Windows, HP's offering is business-focused. This could mean that it'd be better adopted into HP's bread and butter market of enterprises. This could be an important product for HP, as it recently said that it is shifting its resources from PCs to tablets. Of course, it's relatively modest Intel Atom Z2760 could be a limiting factor, but we'll let you know if it is in a follow-up coming soon.

