Lenovo Introduces First Whiskey Lake ThinkPads

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is updating their line of 2-in-1 laptops with the ThinkPad L-Series, which consists of an updated ThinkPad L390 and L390 Yoga. Both models will feature 13.3-inch FHD touch-enabled displays, 8th Gen Intel Core processors and biometric security. The new models will be available this month in black and silver, with the L390 starting at $659 and the L390 Yoga starting at $889.

Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yoga CPU Intel Core Celeron, i3, vPro i5, or i7 Intel Core i3, vPro i5, or i7 RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4 (2 DIMM) Up to 32 GB DDR4 2400MHz (2 DIMM) Storage Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD Stylus N/A ThinkPad Pen Pro Display 13.3-inch IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) touch with anti-glare 13.3-inch IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) touch with anti-glare Ports 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, microSD card reader, Mini RJ-45 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, microSD card reader, Mini RJ-45 Battery Up to 14 hours (45 Whr battery) Up to 12hours (45 Whr battery) Dimensions 321.8 x 224.2 x 18.8 mm / 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches 321.8 x 224.2 x 18.8 mm / 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches Weight Starting at 1.5 kg / 3.2 lbs Starting at 1.6 kg / 3.5 bs

Both models fold up, lay flat and are built to MIL-SPEC standards for durability. The L390 weighs in at 3.2lbs and the L390 Yoga weighs 3.44lbs. Security features are also built in; these features include dTPM 2.0, a fingerprint reader, and an IR camera on the Yoga.

The L390 Yoga, at $230 more than the L390, has a couple extra features. There is an Active Pen with a garaged compartment on the L390 Yoga to keep it within easy reach and in an unobstructed view. There is also a world-facing camera on the Yoga to take photos.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo says these are the first ThinkPad laptops to equip 8th Gen Intel Core Whiskey Lake processors. However, it looks like these laptops can be equipped with Celeron, i3, vPro i5, and i7 processors so the end price of your build may change depending on which you choose.