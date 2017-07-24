New GeForce Driver Is Game Ready For 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice,' 'Fortnite'

Nvidia released the new Game Ready driver for Fortnite's Early Access, ARK: Survival Evolved, and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. If you have plans to play any of the aforementioned games, you might want to update to the GeForce Game Ready 384.94 WHQL driver.

In addition to providing the "optimal gaming experience" for those titles, the driver also adds updated SLI profiles for ARK: Survival Evolved, FIFA 17, IL-2: Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, and LawBreakers. These drivers also add 3D Vision profiles for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, LawBreakers, and ARK: Survival Evolved. For all you VR gamers out there, this new driver also supports the EVE: Valkyrie update that introduces volumetric lighting and anti-aliasing effects from Nvidia.



Here’s a list of changes and fixed issues in this driver:

[SLI][GeForce GTX 980][IL2-Sturmovik Battle of Stalingrad]: There is no performance improvement under DirectX 11 after enabling SLI. [Star Ruler 2]: The game crashes within minutes of gameplay. [Titan Xp][Mass Effect - Andromeda]: After launching the game in full-screen mode, HDR cannot be enabled from the in-game HDR settings. [GeForce TX 1070/1080][Shadow Warrior 2]: Windows HDR settings conflict with ingame HDR settings, resulting in color over-saturation. [GeForce GTX 970][Gears of War 4]: The game may freeze with Release 384 drivers. [GeForce GTX 780/780 Ti][NieR:Automata]: The screen may freeze during gameplay. [Titan X][Watch Dogs 2]: The game may crash when launched. [GeForce GTX][DNF]: Poor game performance. [Windows Store - Channel 9 / rPlay]: In full-screen mode, the application playback becomes choppy and then the application crashes. [GeForce GTX 980][DisplayPort]: There is no signal on the monitor after turning the monitor off and then back on.

And a list of the known issues with Version 384.94 WHQL:

[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors.[GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround.[GeForce GTX 1070][Doom]: The GPU clocks remain running at high performance speeds after exiting from the game.[GeForce GTX 970][Quantum Break]: Drop in frame rate occurs when playing the game.

Those of you running four-way SLI or multi-GPU configurations who are experiencing little or no performance gains from SLI, Nvidia suggests opening Nvidia Control Panel, clicking on the Manage 3D Settings option, then selecting the Global Settings tab, scrolling down to the Power Management Mode feature, and selecting Prefer Maximum Performance. Once this is done, click Apply and you should be all set.

You can download the new Nvidia WHQL game-ready driver now using GeForce Experience or by downloading it directly from the company’s website.