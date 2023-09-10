Raspberry Pi Alternative Offers Double The RAM For Less Money

The Raspberry Pi has a handful of competitors that release similar SBCs, often with comparable specs in a familiar form factor. Today, we’ve got another alternative board to share that aims to stand as a substitute for the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W. This board is known as the Orange Pi Zero 2W , and right off the bat, it starts with a base model with twice as much RAM as the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W (1GB vs. 512GB).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Orange Pi Zero 2W SoC Allwinner H618 Cortex-A53 CPU 1.5GHz GPU Integrated Mali G31 MP2 Graphics RAM 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 4GB LPDDR4 Storage microSD Networking Wi-Fi5, BT5.0, with BLE Support Video Mini HDMI Audio Audio Output via 24-pin Expansion Interface USB 2x USB 2.0 Type-C GPIO 40-pin Power 5V at 2A via USB 2.0 Type C port Dimensions 30 x 65 x 1.2mm

The Orange Pi Zero 2W has the same form factor as the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W and features a 40-pin GPIO header. It also uses a microSD card for storage with compatibility with many popular OS choices, including Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and even Android 12 TV. It’s driven by an Allwinner H618 Cortex-A53 processor with a base speed of 1.5 GHz.