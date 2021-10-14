Sony Is Letting People Register to Buy a PS5 Directly in November

To combat the ongoing shortage of PlayStation 5 consoles this upcoming holiday season, Sony is giving people a chance to buy them directly.



Interested potential customers will have to register directly on the PlayStation site, where a "limited amount of PS5 Consoles" will be available for U.S.-based customers. Registering puts you in the running to receive an invite to order directly from Sony, with selection based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities."

We don't know what that exactly means, but we assume this is how Sony will ensure PlayStation 5 owners don't get a duplicate console, and players with active, existing accounts on PS4 may have a higher chance of being qualified.

Each invitation will be open for a limited time, allowing you to purchase the following products:

1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers (Bundles , Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)

3 DualSense wireless controllers (White)

1 PS5 Media Remote

1 PULSE 3D wireless headset

You don't have to purchase everything, you can order as few or as many products as you want from the list. However, Sony ensures that only one PS5 console will be available for purchase per PSN ID.

Just remember, there is a limited time window for buying a PS5 if you are qualified. Sony will send you an email detailing expiration times before you get kicked out. Even getting the invite might not be enough, as Sony's FAQ still warns you may see messages that the console is sold out.

Unfortunately, Sony has said nothing more specific on the value of supply, so we have no idea how many customers will get a PlayStation 5. With the state of the CPU and GPU shortage right now, we can only estimate that number won't be significant, considering how many gamers want a PlayStation 5 in the United States alone.