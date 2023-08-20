Raspberry Pi Cyberdeck Uses Custom RP2040 Keyboard and Mouse PCB

If there’s one thing we like here at Tom’s Hardware, it’s really cool Raspberry Pi cyberdecks. Today we’ve hit the jackpot and want to show off this creation from maker and developer Ike T. Sanglay Jr. (known as Iketsj at YouTube ) who’s using two Raspberry Pis in his cyberdeck. The main board is a Raspberry Pi Zero W, and it accepts input from a custom keyboard and mouse PCB that relies on an RP2040.

Sanglay has dubbed his custom PCB the Akruvia Una and offers kits for purchase if you want to tinker at home. The board supports buttons for keyboard input, larger buttons for left and right mouse clicks, and an analog thumbstick for cursor input. There are also some LEDs thrown in as indicators for things like the caps lock status.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ike T. Sanglay Jr.) (Image credit: Ike T. Sanglay Jr.)

The cyberdeck itself consists of a Raspberry Pi mounted inside custom-made housing that also supports a small LCD touchscreen and the Akruvia Una. Ports are available along the outer edges, as well, for attaching peripherals or tinkering with hardware. It also has a battery for portability, making it totally mobile.

Sanglay was kind enough to share a full breakdown of the hardware inside. He’s using a Raspberry Pi Zero W that's connected to a 2.8-inch LCD touchscreen for video output. It has a power switch, USB hub with two ports on the side for external peripherals, a power boost module for the battery, and some 3D-printed components to help hold everything together.

Because the main board in this project is a Raspberry Pi, you can get away with using any operating system you like. Most likely you’ll want to use something standard like Raspberry Pi OS, but because there’s a Pi Zero inside, you can use it as a gaming rig by connecting a Bluetooth controller.