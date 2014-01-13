Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12-inch Screen Pushes Boundaries

Samsung had one of the biggest press conferences at CES 2014 and the company didn’t waste any time on stage. Among new TVs, fridges, stoves, dishwashers and more, the company surprised us with the unveiling of two new lines of tablets.

The Galaxy Note PRO series builds on Samsung’s successful Note line of phablets, except this Note is definitely all tablet. Measuring 12.2 inches in size, the device boasts the world’s first 12.2-inch WQXGA 16:10 display as well as Samsung’s own Magazine UI, which is optimized for larger screen real estate. Magazine includes a dashboard with automatic news feed or updates and Multi Window, which allows you to open four windows at once by splitting the screen into four separate panels.



On the hardware side of things you’re looking at either a Snapdragon 800 or a Samsung Exynos 5 (the former is for LTE, the latter for WiFi and 3G), an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel lens up front, 3 GB of RAM, up to 63 GB of storage, and S Pen support. The device runs on Android 4.4 with Samsung’s own UI on top.

No word on pricing just yet but we'll keep you posted.

